Senior Service Desk Analyst

The Senior Service Desk Analysts are responsible for the day to day ‘business as usual’ operational
co-ordination of the team; must have excellent customer care and communication skills as you will be dealing with all levels of customers within company.
Qualification:
- A relevant IT qualification (A+, N+, MCSE or a combination thereof).
- Microsoft Office Specialist (MOS) Master 2010 Certified
- Will hold an ITIL qualification and quantifiable experience in all aspects of service delivery.
- Microsoft Windows 10
- Microsoft Office 2016 and Microsoft 0365
- Microsoft end Point Manager admin centre (or other Management solutions)
- Apple and Android products (Tablets/Phones)
- Printing solutions (desktop and MFD)
- Active Directory and Exchange
- Mimecast email management
- SCCM (reporting, collection management, log analysis)
- Worksite DMS (or other Document Management Systems)
- Expert, CMS, Interaction
- Encryption software
- Video conferencing (Polycom or Tandberg)
- Intermediate experience in networking
Experience
- Personally resilient to manage demanding customers at all levels, highly customer service focused with excellent communication and negotiation skills with strong analytical, planning, and process implementation skills with a passion for quality
- Experience of working collaboratively with others to achieve success
- Experience of working at both 1st/2nd line in a busy professional services environment, supporting 500+ customers.
- Should have 5 years’ experience working in a managed services or similar IT environment and possess a high level of customer service, technical skills and multi-tasking
- Logging and updating all queries within the ticket logging system for tracking and audit purposes, in line with set procedures
- Facilitate repairs of faulty equipment
- Setup IT equipment required for boardroom meetings, video conferences and external client meetings where required
- Managing, owning and being responsible for all IT first/second line support issues for customers
