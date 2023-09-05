Senior Service Desk Analyst

The Senior Service Desk Analysts are responsible for the day to day ‘business as usual’ operational

co-ordination of the team; must have excellent customer care and communication skills as you will be dealing with all levels of customers within company.

Qualification:

A relevant IT qualification (A+, N+, MCSE or a combination thereof).

Microsoft Office Specialist (MOS) Master 2010 Certified

Will hold an ITIL qualification and quantifiable experience in all aspects of service delivery.

Microsoft Windows 10

Microsoft Office 2016 and Microsoft 0365

Microsoft end Point Manager admin centre (or other Management solutions)

Apple and Android products (Tablets/Phones)

Printing solutions (desktop and MFD)

Active Directory and Exchange

Mimecast email management

SCCM (reporting, collection management, log analysis)

Worksite DMS (or other Document Management Systems)

Expert, CMS, Interaction

Encryption software

Video conferencing (Polycom or Tandberg)

Intermediate experience in networking

Experience

Personally resilient to manage demanding customers at all levels, highly customer service focused with excellent communication and negotiation skills with strong analytical, planning, and process implementation skills with a passion for quality

Experience of working collaboratively with others to achieve success

Experience of working at both 1st/2nd line in a busy professional services environment, supporting 500+ customers.

Should have 5 years’ experience working in a managed services or similar IT environment and possess a high level of customer service, technical skills and multi-tasking

Logging and updating all queries within the ticket logging system for tracking and audit purposes, in line with set procedures

Facilitate repairs of faulty equipment

Setup IT equipment required for boardroom meetings, video conferences and external client meetings where required

Managing, owning and being responsible for all IT first/second line support issues for customers

Please note that if you have not received a response within 14 days of submitting your application that your application was unsuccessful.

However, please keep a lookout on our website, [URL Removed] for available positions which may be inline with your career aspirations.

Desired Skills:

1st/2nd line in a busy professional services

IT environment

Setup IT equipment

