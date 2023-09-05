Senior Service Desk Analyst – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Sep 5, 2023

The Senior Service Desk Analysts are responsible for the day to day ‘business as usual’ operational
co-ordination of the team; must have excellent customer care and communication skills as you will be dealing with all levels of customers within company.
Qualification:

  • A relevant IT qualification (A+, N+, MCSE or a combination thereof).
  • Microsoft Office Specialist (MOS) Master 2010 Certified
  • Will hold an ITIL qualification and quantifiable experience in all aspects of service delivery.
  • Microsoft Windows 10
  • Microsoft Office 2016 and Microsoft 0365
  • Microsoft end Point Manager admin centre (or other Management solutions)
  • Apple and Android products (Tablets/Phones)
  • Printing solutions (desktop and MFD)
  • Active Directory and Exchange
  • Mimecast email management
  • SCCM (reporting, collection management, log analysis)
  • Worksite DMS (or other Document Management Systems)
  • Expert, CMS, Interaction
  • Encryption software
  • Video conferencing (Polycom or Tandberg)
  • Intermediate experience in networking

Experience

  • Personally resilient to manage demanding customers at all levels, highly customer service focused with excellent communication and negotiation skills with strong analytical, planning, and process implementation skills with a passion for quality
  • Experience of working collaboratively with others to achieve success
  • Experience of working at both 1st/2nd line in a busy professional services environment, supporting 500+ customers.
  • Should have 5 years’ experience working in a managed services or similar IT environment and possess a high level of customer service, technical skills and multi-tasking
  • Logging and updating all queries within the ticket logging system for tracking and audit purposes, in line with set procedures
  • Facilitate repairs of faulty equipment
  • Setup IT equipment required for boardroom meetings, video conferences and external client meetings where required
  • Managing, owning and being responsible for all IT first/second line support issues for customers

