Senior Software Engineer – Gauteng Sandown

Our client is a dynamic and innovative technology company in the Retail space that is committed to pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in the world of software development. We are seeking a talented Senior Software Engineer to join our team and play a key role in building highly scalable Python/Java web applications and services.

Key Responsibilities:

Provide influential insights into the technical design of high-visibility software products.

Collaborate with the team to migrate C#, MSSQL programs, and legacy services to Java/Python, leveraging open-source databases like MYSQL and PostgreSQL in an AWS environment.

Utilize repository systems like Team Foundation, Bitbucket, and GitHub.

Contribute to quality assurance processes by writing unit tests, participating in code reviews, and adopting a Test-Driven Development (TDD) approach.

Develop microservices and high-performance worker processes.

Implement Continuous Integration/Continuous Deployment (CI/CD) pipelines using tools such as Jenkins, Docker, Kubernetes, and actively contribute to our DevOps practices.

Optimize SQL queries for high performance and conduct load testing.

Develop modern web applications using technologies like HTML, JavaScript, Angular, ReactJS, or Vue.

Facilitate the migration of projects to cloud environments like Amazon and Google Cloud.

Create Android mobile applications to complement our web application offerings.

Collaborate in a client-facing application development environment with minimal supervision, taking ownership of implementation tasks.

Enhance product value by writing high-quality, maintainable code adhering to industry coding standards.

Identify additional tasks and mentor other developers in completing them.

Promote teamwork and collaboration within the department.

Position Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree in computer science, Management Information Systems, or a related IT discipline, or equivalent experience, along with at least 4 years of experience in building high-volume, public-facing modern web applications.

3-5 years of experience in software development using modern languages such as Java, Python, and frameworks like SpringBoot, Django, Drupal, WordPress, PHP, or C#.

Familiarity with scripting languages like HTML, CSS, XML/JSON, JavaScript/jQuery, Angular, and ReactJS.

Desired Skills:

Java

Python

springboot

django

drupal

WordPress

PHP

C#

HTML

Angular

Learn more/Apply for this position