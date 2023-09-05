Solutions Architect

Sep 5, 2023

The Solutions Architect will be responsible for architecting solutions that take advantage of our technologies and enabling the team to deploy new software in a quick, reliable and scalable way.

Requirements:

  • Understand the application portfolio landscapes of the Western Cape Government (WCG)
  • Work closely with the Development and Enterprise Architect teams for teams’ solution design architecture and application alignment
  • Provide solutions architecture guidance to various application development teams
  • Conducting interviews with key-players within the various departments to further understand their business processes, needs and challenges
  • Conducting feasibility studies
  • Preparing business cases and conducting an initial risk assessment
  • Conducting solution assessment and validation
  • Conducting presentations of the deliverables for playback to the business
  • Conducting playback sessions with the business to ensure that the information extracted from the business documents and through the interview process are correct
  • Produce detailed functional design document to match customer requirements
  • Produce process flow analysis and process redesign documents
  • Share the best practices and be consultative to teams and clients

Qualifications:

  • Tertiary qualification in Computer Science and /or Software Engineering and/or Information Systems and/or Information Technology and/related technical certification in an IT field
  • Minimum of 7 years’ experience with Microsoft and/or Oracle and/AWS as a Solution architect
  • Experience with Customer Relationship Management (CRM) and Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP)
  • Experience with enterprise integration tools and extract, transformation, and load (ETL) tools
  • Strong presentation and communication skills
  • Good knowledge of Cloud Solutions, services, cloud development
  • Ability to understand the business ability and convert them into Solution Designs
  • Knowledge of web-based system architecture, and enterprise application architecture as well as experience managing expectations when balancing alternatives against business and financial constraints
  • Should have participated in, and familiar with Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC), Application Lifecycle Management (ALM) and Agile project management methodologies
  • Proven Solutions consulting experience in large enterprises.

Desired Skills:

  • Solution Architecture
  • Microsoft
  • Oracle
  • aws
  • CRM
  • ERP
  • SDLC

