Solutions Architect

The Solutions Architect will be responsible for architecting solutions that take advantage of our technologies and enabling the team to deploy new software in a quick, reliable and scalable way.

Requirements:

Understand the application portfolio landscapes of the Western Cape Government (WCG)

Work closely with the Development and Enterprise Architect teams for teams’ solution design architecture and application alignment

Provide solutions architecture guidance to various application development teams

Conducting interviews with key-players within the various departments to further understand their business processes, needs and challenges

Conducting feasibility studies

Preparing business cases and conducting an initial risk assessment

Conducting solution assessment and validation

Conducting presentations of the deliverables for playback to the business

Conducting playback sessions with the business to ensure that the information extracted from the business documents and through the interview process are correct

Produce detailed functional design document to match customer requirements

Produce process flow analysis and process redesign documents

Share the best practices and be consultative to teams and clients

Qualifications:

Tertiary qualification in Computer Science and /or Software Engineering and/or Information Systems and/or Information Technology and/related technical certification in an IT field

Minimum of 7 years’ experience with Microsoft and/or Oracle and/AWS as a Solution architect

Experience with Customer Relationship Management (CRM) and Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP)

Experience with enterprise integration tools and extract, transformation, and load (ETL) tools

Strong presentation and communication skills

Good knowledge of Cloud Solutions, services, cloud development

Ability to understand the business ability and convert them into Solution Designs

Knowledge of web-based system architecture, and enterprise application architecture as well as experience managing expectations when balancing alternatives against business and financial constraints

Should have participated in, and familiar with Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC), Application Lifecycle Management (ALM) and Agile project management methodologies

Proven Solutions consulting experience in large enterprises.

Desired Skills:

Solution Architecture

Microsoft

Oracle

aws

CRM

ERP

SDLC

