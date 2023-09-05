Solutions Architect – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

Sep 5, 2023

The Solutions Architect will be responsible for architecting solutions that take advantage of our technologies and enabling the team to deploy new software in a quick, reliable and scalable way.

Requirements:

  • Understand the application portfolio landscapes of the Western Cape Government (WCG)
  • Work closely with the Development and Enterprise Architect teams for teams’ solution design architecture and application alignment
  • Provide solutions architecture guidance to various application development teams
  • Conducting interviews with key-players within the various departments to further understand their business processes, needs and challenges
  • Conducting feasibility studies
  • Preparing business cases and conducting an initial risk assessment
  • Conducting solution assessment and validation
  • Conducting presentations of the deliverables for playback to the business
  • Conducting playback sessions with the business to ensure that the information extracted from the business documents and through the interview process are correct
  • Produce detailed functional design document to match customer requirements
  • Produce process flow analysis and process redesign documents
  • Share the best practices and be consultative to teams and clients

Qualifications:

  • Tertiary qualification in Computer Science and /or Software Engineering and/or Information Systems and/or Information Technology and/related technical certification in an IT field
  • Minimum of 7 years’ experience with Microsoft and/or Oracle and/AWS as a Solution architect
  • Experience with Customer Relationship Management (CRM) and Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP)
  • Experience with enterprise integration tools and extract, transformation, and load (ETL) tools
  • Strong presentation and communication skills
  • Good knowledge of Cloud Solutions, services, cloud development
  • Ability to understand the business ability and convert them into Solution Designs
  • Knowledge of web-based system architecture, and enterprise application architecture as well as experience managing expectations when balancing alternatives against business and financial constraints
  • Should have participated in, and familiar with Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC), Application Lifecycle Management (ALM) and Agile project management methodologies
  • Proven Solutions consulting experience in large enterprises.

Desired Skills:

  • Solution Architecture
  • Microsoft
  • Oracle
  • aws
  • CRM
  • ERP
  • SDLC

Learn more/Apply for this position