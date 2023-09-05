Solutions Architect – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

The Solutions Architect will be responsible for architecting solutions that take advantage of our technologies and enabling the team to deploy new software in a quick, reliable and scalable way.
Requirements:
- Understand the application portfolio landscapes of the Western Cape Government (WCG)
- Work closely with the Development and Enterprise Architect teams for teams’ solution design architecture and application alignment
- Provide solutions architecture guidance to various application development teams
- Conducting interviews with key-players within the various departments to further understand their business processes, needs and challenges
- Conducting feasibility studies
- Preparing business cases and conducting an initial risk assessment
- Conducting solution assessment and validation
- Conducting presentations of the deliverables for playback to the business
- Conducting playback sessions with the business to ensure that the information extracted from the business documents and through the interview process are correct
- Produce detailed functional design document to match customer requirements
- Produce process flow analysis and process redesign documents
- Share the best practices and be consultative to teams and clients
Qualifications:
- Tertiary qualification in Computer Science and /or Software Engineering and/or Information Systems and/or Information Technology and/related technical certification in an IT field
- Minimum of 7 years’ experience with Microsoft and/or Oracle and/AWS as a Solution architect
- Experience with Customer Relationship Management (CRM) and Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP)
- Experience with enterprise integration tools and extract, transformation, and load (ETL) tools
- Strong presentation and communication skills
- Good knowledge of Cloud Solutions, services, cloud development
- Ability to understand the business ability and convert them into Solution Designs
- Knowledge of web-based system architecture, and enterprise application architecture as well as experience managing expectations when balancing alternatives against business and financial constraints
- Should have participated in, and familiar with Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC), Application Lifecycle Management (ALM) and Agile project management methodologies
- Proven Solutions consulting experience in large enterprises.
Desired Skills:
- Solution Architecture
- Microsoft
- Oracle
- aws
- CRM
- ERP
- SDLC