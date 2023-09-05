Systems Architect – Salesforce – Gauteng Sandton

Company description:

Capitec Bank is a leading South African retail bank that focuses on essential banking services and provides innovative transacting, savings, insurance and unsecured lending products to individuals. Capitec’s mission is to make banking simple and transparent to help clients – regardless of their level of income or assets – improve their financial lives through a single solution, called Global One.

Job description: Purpose Statement

To conceptualize, research, system design and manage Salesforce ecosystem.

Experience

* 5+ years experience in CRM

* 5+ years experience on Salesforce platform

* Experience with platform security capabilities (TLS, SSL)

* Experience defining the system architecture landscape, identifying gaps and delivering a comprehensive solution

* Solid background in design/development of large web-based systems or complete software product lifecycle

* [URL Removed] integration experience, including different systems

Qualifications (Minimum)

* Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)

* A relevant post-graduate qualification in Information Technology or Information Management

Knowledge

Min:

* Understanding of Salesforce product suite, including Sales, Services, Community, Makreting and Community Clouds

* Systems architecture and ability to craft scalable performance driven solutions

* Data sharing and visible considerations and how these play into platform architecture

* Key design patterns and large data volume limitations and standard methodologies

* Data integration tools and experience integrating Salesforce with different business systems (FSC, ETL, marketing automation, reporting)

* Solid understanding of environment management, release management, code versioning standard processes and deployment methodologies

Ideal:

* Banking operational and systems environment

* Testing practices

* Unified Modelling Language diagrams

* Back-end technologies (C#, Java or node.js)

* Methodologies: Agile, WEB API, systems design patterns, relational & NoSQL database design, cloud architecture (AWS & Azure), container platforms (Docker, Kubernetes)

* Systems analysis and design

* Application, Web & Mobile development

* IT systems development processes (SDLC)

* Programming experience with following languages (J2EE, HTML, XML, SQL)

* Strong practical deployment knowledge of Visual Force, Flex, Salesforce configurations, Apex classes, Apex Web Services, API, Appexchange deployment

Additional Knowledge of:

* Research and development – prototyping experience

* Artificial Intelligence

* Internet of Things (IoT)

* Virtual Assistants

* Unified communications

Skills

* Communications Skills

* Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills

* Analytical Skills

* Problem solving skills

* Presentation Skills

* Influencing Skills

* Facilitation Skills

Conditions of Employment

* Clear criminal and credit record

Capitec is committed to diversity, applications to this position will strictly be considered in support of our employment equity goals.

