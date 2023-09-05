Tarsus to distribute Vertiv infrastructure portfolio

Vertiv has announced the appointment of Tarsus Distribution as a distribution partner for sub-Saharan Africa, with the aim of further expanding Vertiv’s reach across the region, in particular within the local IT channel.

Tarsus has been a disitrbutor in the Southern African Development Community (SADC) for more than 35 years.

George Moss, enterprise sales director for Southern Africa at Vertiv, comments: “This new partnership with Tarsus will assist both businesses in reaching new audiences, providing Vertiv with a well-experienced, broad-based local distributor, in addition to our existing partners. These strengths make for an excellent opportunity for Vertiv locally.”

Jamie Scott, chief technology officer at Tarsus, says: “Vertiv has the technological expertise, industry knowledge, resources and over 50 years of experience in critical infrastructure services, while Tarsus Distribution brings to the partnership depth and breadth of vendor experience, channel reach, sales expertise, and a singular focus on reseller partners and their needs. Together, the partnership will bring customers the solutions they are looking for, combined with the required sales expertise, stock availability, and distribution capabilities.”

According to Moss, Tarsus will focus mainly on Vertiv’s channel set of products, such as uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs) and integrated racks, but will also have access to Vertiv’s full product portfolio, which includes three-phase UPS systems and smart solutions.

“The partnership aims at assisting Vertiv in growing its footprint within the local IT channel market, with the goal of jointly becoming the vendor of choice for anything data centre-related within this space.”

“Tarsus Distribution is focusing on the enterprise segment within the next 12 to 24 months,” explains Scott. “The market is ripe for prefabricated modular data centre offerings in particular, while demand within the data centre and hosted data centre space is ramping up. We anticipate that growth opportunities will certainly unfold within the short to medium term.

“Our partnership with Vertiv will allow us to tap into the growing infrastructure needs of the SADC region in particular. Tarsus Distribution will educate our sales teams and channel partners to offer technology solutions in partnership with Vertiv, based on the digital training and digital partner assistance offered by the organisation. This will also include advanced services to support Vertiv solutions, including specification, configuration and installation, as well as offering Vertiv solutions via our e-commerce partners,” Scott concludes.