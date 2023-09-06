BI DBA Integration Specialist – Western Cape Bellville

Sep 6, 2023

My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for a BI DBA Integration Specialist to join them on an independent contract basis

IT / Finance

Responsibilities

  • Record or update client BI services and database information for accurate and complete record keeping of all services supplied
  • Manage your workload via Atlassian Jira and Unicenter Service management task and tickets
  • Manage source code via Atlassian Bitbucket GIT in Visual Studio Professional
  • Use the database support site, which include
  • Downloading software and patches
  • Search for support notes
  • Log and follow-up on support incidents
  • Assist with BI schema and virtual tables administration
  • Perform regular processes (e.g. backups, restores, run scripts) in an accurate and timely manner
  • Establish appropriate end-user BI database SSRS SSAS PBI access control levels and review reports
  • Assist with BI database SSRS SSAS PBI access and performance issues.
  • Assist with the automation of regular BI database and BI tools support activities
  • Should be able to use SQL queries and Scripting, SSIS SSRS SSAS PBI
  • Setting business requirements for BI toolsets
  • Translating business requirements into technical ones
  • Leading BI software development, deployment, and maintenance with best practices and standards processes and documentation;
  • Report curation and data modelling
  • Participation in data warehouse design
  • Documenting manually or automated (BiExpress DocExpress) contents in a data warehouse and metadata storage
  • Creating manual and automated (BiExpress DocExpress) technical documentation for BI toolsets and deployments
  • Analise new Client Integration requirements document and build for the BI project under your control

Experience

  • Matric
  • Diploma or Degree in Computer Science
  • Work experience in SQL scripting
  • Proven, demonstrable interest in DBMS such as SQL, Sap Hana, Teradata, Cloudera and Attunity replication.
  • Proven, demonstrable knowledge of SQL queries and scripting,
  • Proven, demonstrable interest in technology (servers, storage systems, networks, “no sql” databases etc.)
  • Proven , demonstrable knowledge of SQL BI offerings such as SSRS, SSIS and SSAS and Power BI
  • Data warehouse and modelling experience is desirable
  • Knowledge of IDE’s such as SQL Server Management Studio and Visual Studio or experience is desirable
  • C# knowledge or experience is desirable
  • IT Data Analysis
  • Database Knowledge
  • Database Security
  • Project Coordination
  • Risk Management

If you are ready for the next exciting step in your career, and would like to apply, please send us your updated CV to review

Desired Skills:

  • SQL
  • SAP HANA
  • Teradata
  • Cloudera

