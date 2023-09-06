BI DBA Integration Specialist – Western Cape Bellville

My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for a BI DBA Integration Specialist to join them on an independent contract basis

Responsibilities

Record or update client BI services and database information for accurate and complete record keeping of all services supplied

Manage your workload via Atlassian Jira and Unicenter Service management task and tickets

Manage source code via Atlassian Bitbucket GIT in Visual Studio Professional

Use the database support site, which include

Downloading software and patches

Search for support notes

Log and follow-up on support incidents

Assist with BI schema and virtual tables administration

Perform regular processes (e.g. backups, restores, run scripts) in an accurate and timely manner

Establish appropriate end-user BI database SSRS SSAS PBI access control levels and review reports

Assist with BI database SSRS SSAS PBI access and performance issues.

Assist with the automation of regular BI database and BI tools support activities

Should be able to use SQL queries and Scripting, SSIS SSRS SSAS PBI

Setting business requirements for BI toolsets

Translating business requirements into technical ones

Leading BI software development, deployment, and maintenance with best practices and standards processes and documentation;

Report curation and data modelling

Participation in data warehouse design

Documenting manually or automated (BiExpress DocExpress) contents in a data warehouse and metadata storage

Creating manual and automated (BiExpress DocExpress) technical documentation for BI toolsets and deployments

Analise new Client Integration requirements document and build for the BI project under your control

Experience

Matric

Diploma or Degree in Computer Science

Work experience in SQL scripting

Proven, demonstrable interest in DBMS such as SQL, Sap Hana, Teradata, Cloudera and Attunity replication.

Proven, demonstrable knowledge of SQL queries and scripting,

Proven, demonstrable interest in technology (servers, storage systems, networks, “no sql” databases etc.)

Proven , demonstrable knowledge of SQL BI offerings such as SSRS, SSIS and SSAS and Power BI

Data warehouse and modelling experience is desirable

Knowledge of IDE’s such as SQL Server Management Studio and Visual Studio or experience is desirable

C# knowledge or experience is desirable

IT Data Analysis

Database Knowledge

Database Security

Project Coordination

Risk Management

Desired Skills:

SQL

SAP HANA

Teradata

Cloudera

