BI DBA Integration Specialist – Western Cape Bellville

My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for a BI DBA Integration Specialist to join them on an independent contract basis
IT / Finance
Responsibilities
- Record or update client BI services and database information for accurate and complete record keeping of all services supplied
- Manage your workload via Atlassian Jira and Unicenter Service management task and tickets
- Manage source code via Atlassian Bitbucket GIT in Visual Studio Professional
- Use the database support site, which include
- Downloading software and patches
- Search for support notes
- Log and follow-up on support incidents
- Assist with BI schema and virtual tables administration
- Perform regular processes (e.g. backups, restores, run scripts) in an accurate and timely manner
- Establish appropriate end-user BI database SSRS SSAS PBI access control levels and review reports
- Assist with BI database SSRS SSAS PBI access and performance issues.
- Assist with the automation of regular BI database and BI tools support activities
- Should be able to use SQL queries and Scripting, SSIS SSRS SSAS PBI
- Setting business requirements for BI toolsets
- Translating business requirements into technical ones
- Leading BI software development, deployment, and maintenance with best practices and standards processes and documentation;
- Report curation and data modelling
- Participation in data warehouse design
- Documenting manually or automated (BiExpress DocExpress) contents in a data warehouse and metadata storage
- Creating manual and automated (BiExpress DocExpress) technical documentation for BI toolsets and deployments
- Analise new Client Integration requirements document and build for the BI project under your control
Experience
- Matric
- Diploma or Degree in Computer Science
- Work experience in SQL scripting
- Proven, demonstrable interest in DBMS such as SQL, Sap Hana, Teradata, Cloudera and Attunity replication.
- Proven, demonstrable knowledge of SQL queries and scripting,
- Proven, demonstrable interest in technology (servers, storage systems, networks, “no sql” databases etc.)
- Proven , demonstrable knowledge of SQL BI offerings such as SSRS, SSIS and SSAS and Power BI
- Data warehouse and modelling experience is desirable
- Knowledge of IDE’s such as SQL Server Management Studio and Visual Studio or experience is desirable
- C# knowledge or experience is desirable
- IT Data Analysis
- Database Knowledge
- Database Security
- Project Coordination
- Risk Management
Desired Skills:
- SQL
- SAP HANA
- Teradata
- Cloudera