Business Analyst (FMCG)

Sep 6, 2023

Identify growth opportunities, analyze market trends, and support strategic decision-making in the FMCG and retail sectors in collaboration with cross-functional teams to drive business expansion and improve performance.

Minimum Requirements:

  • Minimum 3 years of proven experience in Business Intelligence (BI) and Sales Reporting
  • Bachelor’s degree in Business Management, Marketing, or similar.
  • MS Office with advanced Excel

Responsibilities:

  • Business reporting – data, analysis, and recommendations to identify trends, opportunities, competitor performance, and industry benchmarks
  • Analyze sales data, pricing strategies, and revenue performance to identify areas for improvement and growth in sales channels.
  • Gather and analyze customer feedback and insights to enhance customer satisfaction and loyalty.
  • Develop, track, and report on key performance indicators (KPIs) relevant to business development goals.
  • Continuously monitor competitor activities and market changes.

Skills:

  • Strong analytical and data interpretation skills.
  • Proficiency in data analysis tools and software (e.g., Excel, data visualization tools).
  • Excellent communication and presentation skills.
  • Ability to work collaboratively in cross-functional teams.
  • Knowledge of industry-specific trends and best practices.

Desired Skills:

  • Business analysis
  • Sales reporting
  • FMCG
  • Retail
  • Data Analysis

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years FMCG
  • 2 to 5 years Business Analysis

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

Leader in the FMCG sector representing a portfolio of products offering a broad spectrum of services which include Key Account Management, Business Development, Sales and Merchandising, Warehousing, and Distribution solutions.

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Medical Aid
  • Provident Fund

Learn more/Apply for this position