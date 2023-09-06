Business Analyst (FMCG) – Gauteng Edenvale

Identify growth opportunities, analyze market trends, and support strategic decision-making in the FMCG and retail sectors in collaboration with cross-functional teams to drive business expansion and improve performance.

Minimum Requirements:

Minimum 3 years of proven experience in Business Intelligence (BI) and Sales Reporting

Bachelor’s degree in Business Management, Marketing, or similar.

MS Office with advanced Excel

Responsibilities:

Business reporting – data, analysis, and recommendations to identify trends, opportunities, competitor performance, and industry benchmarks

Analyze sales data, pricing strategies, and revenue performance to identify areas for improvement and growth in sales channels.

Gather and analyze customer feedback and insights to enhance customer satisfaction and loyalty.

Develop, track, and report on key performance indicators (KPIs) relevant to business development goals.

Continuously monitor competitor activities and market changes.

Skills:

Strong analytical and data interpretation skills.

Proficiency in data analysis tools and software (e.g., Excel, data visualization tools).

Excellent communication and presentation skills.

Ability to work collaboratively in cross-functional teams.

Knowledge of industry-specific trends and best practices.

Desired Skills:

Business analysis

Sales reporting

FMCG

Retail

Data Analysis

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years FMCG

2 to 5 years Business Analysis

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Leader in the FMCG sector representing a portfolio of products offering a broad spectrum of services which include Key Account Management, Business Development, Sales and Merchandising, Warehousing, and Distribution solutions.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Provident Fund

Learn more/Apply for this position