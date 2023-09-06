Business Analyst (FMCG) – Gauteng Edenvale

Identify growth opportunities, analyze market trends, and support strategic decision-making in the FMCG and retail sectors in collaboration with cross-functional teams to drive business expansion and improve performance.
Minimum Requirements:
- Minimum 3 years of proven experience in Business Intelligence (BI) and Sales Reporting
- Bachelor’s degree in Business Management, Marketing, or similar.
- MS Office with advanced Excel
Responsibilities:
- Business reporting – data, analysis, and recommendations to identify trends, opportunities, competitor performance, and industry benchmarks
- Analyze sales data, pricing strategies, and revenue performance to identify areas for improvement and growth in sales channels.
- Gather and analyze customer feedback and insights to enhance customer satisfaction and loyalty.
- Develop, track, and report on key performance indicators (KPIs) relevant to business development goals.
- Continuously monitor competitor activities and market changes.
Skills:
- Strong analytical and data interpretation skills.
- Proficiency in data analysis tools and software (e.g., Excel, data visualization tools).
- Excellent communication and presentation skills.
- Ability to work collaboratively in cross-functional teams.
- Knowledge of industry-specific trends and best practices.
Desired Skills:
- Business analysis
- Sales reporting
- FMCG
- Retail
- Data Analysis
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years FMCG
- 2 to 5 years Business Analysis
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Leader in the FMCG sector representing a portfolio of products offering a broad spectrum of services which include Key Account Management, Business Development, Sales and Merchandising, Warehousing, and Distribution solutions.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Provident Fund