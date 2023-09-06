Business Analyst – Live Better at Capitec Bank Ltd – Western Cape Cloetesville

Capitec Bank is a leading South African retail bank that focuses on essential banking services and provides innovative transacting, savings, insurance and unsecured lending products to individuals. Capitec’s mission is to make banking simple and transparent to help clients – regardless of their level of income or assets – improve their financial lives through a single solution, called Global One.

We’re a bank, but we’re more than that too. We believe that banking is about people and that there’s a simpler way to bank, and that by helping our clients manage their financial lives better, we enable them to live better.

At Capitec, we offer our best by being a CEO in every situation – we always put the Client first, act with Energy and take Ownership. And to support people in being their best, Our Employee Value Proposition offers every member of our team value by encouraging their involvement in our organisation, creating cohesive teams, and providing growth opportunities as well as employee benefits and savings. We make it priority to ensure that each Capitec person feels known, valued, focused and has the opportunity to grow.

We appoint people for their potential and continuously look for talented, driven individuals to help us innovate and evolve the banking industry. That’s why we focus on finding the right people for the right jobs. We love what we do – it takes a great team, commitment and dedication to build a brand that we are proud of and that our clients trust.

* Continuous business and industry research to guide the critical evaluation of new and existing software / application solutions

* Undertake impact analysis specific to solution and the changes thereof, within the solution and effected peer systems

* Identification of Risks, Issues and Decisions needed in support of project deliverables and scope. This also includes understanding of Project Management principles (Prince2).

* Understanding and conceptualisation of the MIS/Reporting requirement and need from the solution

* Leadership skills including management of teams, expectations and process, solution and operational change

Experience

* Must have proven experience as Business Analyst (BA) within the environment

* Business Analysis certification

* At least 3 – 7 years’ experience as Business Analyst

* Basic project management experience

* Exposure to SQL

Qualifications (Minimum)

* A relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology

Knowledge

* Must have detailed knowledge of: Banking and IT Standards and governance

* Testing practices and methodology

* Detailed knowledge of: Agile development life cycle

* Change Management

* Banking/Financial Rewards/Incentive systems

* MIS/BI/Data Warehousing

* Knowledge of UML and business process modelling (BPM) – EA and Visio

* Solid understanding of: Project Management

* Communication Skills and Conflict Management

Skills

* Strategic Thinking Skills

* Planning, organising and coordination skills

* Project Management Skills (Methodolgy Specific)

Conditions of Employment

* A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is required

* Contactable via own mobile phone

Desired Skills:

business analysis

process

rewards

SDLC

SQL

Testing

