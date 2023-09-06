Business Analyst (Technical) at Parvana Recruitment

Client Details:

Our client is a global provider of digital marketing and client reporting tools that help asset managers attract and retain investor assets. While rapidly expanding, their current office spread is across 4 continents, with approx 200 employees across its global operation. Their clients include some of the world’s largest asset managers. Solutions provided include secure websites, interactive data tools, automated factsheets, secure portals and document libraries.

Role Responsibilities:

Build and nurture positive customer relationships.

Actively participate in diverse projects across different stages, collaborating with global teams and customers in various time zones.

Analyse customer data for accuracy and completeness, conducting gap analyses to identify potential issues.

Document customer business and user requirements, focusing on core issues and adding value through Product Consulting tools.

Design solutions that align with customer needs, aiming to minimise product changes.

Engage in project ceremonies for efficient backlog management.

Manage documentation for specific deliveries, ensuring it’s organised, up-to-date, and compliant.

Create user interfaces using industry-standard tools.

Implement high-quality configuration solutions aligned with business requirements.

Enhance the Consulting team by fostering communication, hosting training sessions, staying updated on industry trends, and sharing knowledge within the team.

Relevant Qualifications / Experience:

Strong communication (verbal, written, interpersonal) and presentation skills.

Self-motivated and committed to continuous learning and team improvement.

Proficient in data structures.

Familiarity with tools like Microsoft Office (Word, Excel, PowerPoint) or GoogleDocs.

Experience with requirements management systems like JIRA.

Capable of performing requirements analysis and documentation.

Able to assertively address out-of-scope or unreasonable requirements, providing clear justification.

Skilled in designing website solutions using wire-framing tools and understanding web elements.

Knowledgeable about software development life cycles, including Waterfall and Agile methodologies.

Proficient in configuring technical solutions, including data visualisation and structuring.

Experience in web design using Photoshop, Sketch, and InVision.

Background in asset management or deep industry knowledge.

Familiarity with development tools and technologies such as HTML, CSS, SQL, Python, and JavaScript (NodeJS and React).

Understanding of cloud service providers, emerging technologies, and future trends.

Work experience with database technologies like SQL Server or MySQL and RESTful APIs (XML/JSON).

Job ID:

J104357

Desired Skills:

Data Analysis

Business Analysis

SQL Server

