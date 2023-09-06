Desktop Support (Contract) – Western Cape Cape Town

Role Purpose:

As a Desktop Support Technician, you’ll be responsible for supporting our IT systems. You’ll ensure that all computers and peripherals are working properly and efficiently. You will provide support to the company’s staff, including making sure they’re able to access all their files from any device as well as troubleshooting issues or problems when they arise.

Qualifications

Tertiary qualification in Computer Science and/or Information Systems and/or Information Technology and/or a related technical certification in an IT field

Minimum of 3 years’ experience as a Desktop Technician

Good written and verbal communication skills

Requirements

Handling of the tickets assigned to you by your team leader and Level – 1 Helpdesk agent.

Initial problem diagnosis of the case as well as next steps

Identify and discuss root causes of user technical issues.

Correctly follow the processes and procedures set out for your team.

Work together efficiently with onsite technicians to correctly diagnose and troubleshoot issues.

Respond to assigned tickets/tasks in accordance with the Service Level Agreement guidelines.

Desired Skills:

