Frontend Developer – Western Cape Beacon Valley

ENVIRONMENT:

An exciting EdTech company is currently on the lookout for a skilled Frontend Developer to join their ranks. You will be responsible for assisting in developing and maintaining software products and solutions offered by the Company. A bachelor’s degree in computer science, Information Systems or equivalent is preferred, a diploma in Development / Programming, BIS Multimedia or BSc Computer Science and more than 3 years’ experience.

DUTIES:

Take responsibility for work and own the outcome.

Conduct root cause analysis – understand the problem vs the request and deliver appropriate solutions.

KPIs:

° Analyse systems for root cause, impact, workarounds, and permanent fixes.

° Define problem, goal, and acceptance criteria.

° Conduct research on possible solutions and techniques.

° Prepare a work breakdown structure.

° Determine dependencies among deliverables.

° Estimate duration of deliverables.

° Identify risks.

° Document analysis and planning.

° Work with stakeholders to achieve appropriate solutions.

Deliver high-quality work.

? Measurable based on comebacks from code review and sign-off.

KPIs:

° Follow project plan to develop software.

° Adhere to agreed-upon standards for code.

° Generate and maintain high-quality code.

° Use effective and efficient components & techniques to implement solutions.

Test own work (measurable based on comebacks from testing.)

KPIs:

° Ensure that all work is tested and fulfils functional requirements before passing on.

° Prepare a test environment, examples, and instructions.

° Review code of peers.

° Deploy changes to live environment.

Deliver high-quality throughput Measurable based on the number of issues closed per month.

° Measurable based on several points completed based on complexity and size.

Complexity

° 1 – Easy

° 2 – Medium

° 3 – Difficult

Size

° 1 – <= 1 day

° 2 – 2 – 5 days

° 3 – 6 – 20 days

° 4 > 20

Provide thorough, accurate comments on issues and tickets.

Continuously engage with team members and relevant stakeholders.

KPIs:

° Keep the work calendar updated.

° Inform the team of whereabouts where relevant.

° Proactively keep supervisor and team updated on risks and problems.

° Be available for queries regarding the system.

° Give guidance to other developers.

° Share knowledge with peers.

° Provide support to the support staff.

REQUIREMENTS:

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Systems or equivalent preferred

Diploma in Development / Programming

BIS Multimedia or BSc Computer Science

Minimum applicable experience (years)

More than 3 years

Required nature of experience

Application and web development

Database-driven applications

Skills and Knowledge (essential)

Responsive web design and development

UX/UI principles

Cross-browser compatibility

Interacting with APIs

Javascript

Front-end libraries/frameworks (Vue.js, React, etc)

Skills and Knowledge (desirable)

Software analysis and design

Workflow and wireframe design

Familiarity with LAMP stack

PHP 7+

HTML

CSS

jQuery

Git

RESTful APIs

Google Apps APIs

Knowledge of school administration systems

