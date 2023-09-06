Full Stack Software Developer – Midrand – Gauteng Johannesburg

Full Stack Developer
- Application design new applications, enhance existing development
- Application maintenance and fault resolution
- Full life-cycle development, including technical documentation
- Interact with other Professional Services teams and provide guidance or training on solution deployment.
- Continuous contribution to enhance team knowledge base
- Participate in testing and DevOPS processes.
- Assist with ad hoc issue analysis and resolution including production support.
- Assist in UI, prototype (user interface design and layout mock-ups).
- Translate software requirements into concise and robust programming code
- Write specifications and designing, building, testing, implementing and supporting applications
- Able to work in a fast-paced environment and meet tight deadlines.
Minimum Requirements:
- Grade 12
- Relevant tertiary qualification: Technical Diploma or BCS degree Information Science / Technology
- Minimum 5 – 7 years experience.
- Solid experience in Microsoft C# .NET.
- Online courses with certificates will be advantageous
- Knowledge and application of Object-Oriented Design Patterns
- C#, C++, MVC, Entity Framework, Windows Forms applications, Windows Services
- Microsoft DevOps Server – Git and/or VFVC
- Good skills in relational database queries and stored procedures (MS SQL).
- Object Oriented Design principles.
- Experience in back-end and web back-end technologies (e.g. SOAP, WCF, etc).
- Exposure working in an Agile development environment.
- Creation and integration to backend REST API services.
- Hardware integration, operating system platform,
- Hardware and Software integration of Fingerprint BioMetrics, Smart Cards and Facial recognirtion sytems.
- Java
- SignalR
- Latest web technology (HTML5 – native web components, JavaScript (ES6+), CSS3+, Bootstrap3+, MVC4+, etc.).
- Entity Framework
Desired Skills:
- BSc Computer Science
- BCom Information Technology
- Full Stack