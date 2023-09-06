Full Stack Software Developer – Midrand – Gauteng Johannesburg

Sep 6, 2023

Full Stack Developer

  • Application design new applications, enhance existing development

  • Application maintenance and fault resolution

  • Full life-cycle development, including technical documentation

  • Interact with other Professional Services teams and provide guidance or training on solution deployment.

  • Continuous contribution to enhance team knowledge base

  • Participate in testing and DevOPS processes.

  • Assist with ad hoc issue analysis and resolution including production support.

  • Assist in UI, prototype (user interface design and layout mock-ups).

  • Translate software requirements into concise and robust programming code

  • Write specifications and designing, building, testing, implementing and supporting applications

  • Able to work in a fast-paced environment and meet tight deadlines.

Minimum Requirements:

  • Grade 12

  • Relevant tertiary qualification: Technical Diploma or BCS degree Information Science / Technology

  • Minimum 5 – 7 years experience.

  • Solid experience in Microsoft C# .NET.

  • Online courses with certificates will be advantageous

  • Knowledge and application of Object-Oriented Design Patterns

  • C#, C++, MVC, Entity Framework, Windows Forms applications, Windows Services

  • Microsoft DevOps Server – Git and/or VFVC

  • Good skills in relational database queries and stored procedures (MS SQL).

  • Object Oriented Design principles.

  • Experience in back-end and web back-end technologies (e.g. SOAP, WCF, etc).

  • Exposure working in an Agile development environment.

  • Creation and integration to backend REST API services.

  • Hardware integration, operating system platform,

  • Hardware and Software integration of Fingerprint BioMetrics, Smart Cards and Facial recognirtion sytems.

  • Java

  • SignalR

  • Latest web technology (HTML5 – native web components, JavaScript (ES6+), CSS3+, Bootstrap3+, MVC4+, etc.).

  • Entity Framework

Desired Skills:

  • BSc Computer Science
  • BCom Information Technology
  • Full Stack

