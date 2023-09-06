Happy birthday to the Nokia 3310

In 2000, the original Nokia 3310 favorite was launched – and to date it is still one of the best-selling phones of all time.

Cut to 2023 and the new Nokia 3310 and Nokia 3310 3G are still going strong.

The new Nokia 3310 combines durability with a slimmer build, a curved design, and a long battery life providing up to 22 hours of talk time or 31 days of standby from a single charge.

On the latest Nokia 3310 phones, the popular Snake game got an update, with Snake Xenzia bringing the game to life in vibrant colour.

Importantly, the Nokia 3310 is good at talking, without a lot of apps onboard.