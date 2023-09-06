Hytera moves southern African HQ to Joburg

Hytera Communications, a global provider of professional communications technologies and solutions, has relocated its Southern African headquarters to Maxwell Office Park in Johannesburg.

The new office will service South Africa, Angola, Botswana, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, Swaziland, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

“Our new office is not only an enhanced working environment for our team, but incorporates a new and innovative experience center that allows our customers to gain firsthand knowledge of our products and solutions, a central theme of our growth strategy. For the past two decades, our products have been welcomed by industrial and public safety users from the region due to the value of innovation they deliver,” says Mark Zheng, director of Hytera Southern Africa.

Celebrating 20 years of operation in the Southern African market, the company serves a broad customer base in public safety, emergency response, transportation, mining, utility and commercial sectors.

The new regional headquarters office in Johannesburg is the company’s biggest facility in Africa, supplementing other existing regional sites on the continent.

“In addition to our existing product portfolio, we are constantly innovating to meet evolving customer needs and we are working on a few new products that will be launched later this year,” adds Zheng.