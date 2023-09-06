IBM, Salesforce collaborate to speed up adoption of trustworthy AI

IBM and Salesforce have announced a collaboration to help shared clients accelerate business transformations with generative AI while helping to safeguard their data.

According to the companies, clients can now access the following:

* Driving adoption of AI technology: IBM Consulting will use its industry expertise and delivery models – including its IBM Garage methodology, an operating model for business transformation – to guide clients through the adoption and deployment of Salesforce AI technologies. This approach is designed to help drive efficient integration across Salesforce’s AI technologies including Einstein, Sales Cloud, Service Cloud, Marketing Cloud and Slack.

* Integrating data and insights: In addition to helping clients effectively deploy Salesforce’s generative AI tools, IBM Consulting can complement those solutions with IBM watsonx, an enterprise-ready AI and data platform that embraces open standards. Watsonx can reveal the data locked in back-end systems to help create dynamic user and employee experiences.

* Accelerating value through delivery: Through IBM Consulting Managed Services for Salesforce, shared clients will have access to a suite of AI experience and implementation accelerators. This delivery and management model is designed to help customers deploy, scale, and enhance Salesforce. For example, IBM Data Classifier, an AI-powered application trained on industry-specific data models, helps to reduce the data mapping process.

“We see how the need to increase employee productivity while simultaneously elevating the customer experience with speed, personalisation, and convenience has surged exponentially,” says Matt Candy, global managing partner, Generative AI at IBM Consulting. “Through our collaboration with Salesforce we can help empower enterprise clients to scale and accelerate the adoption of generative AI that will support them to meet their business needs.”

IBM leveraged generative AI through Salesforce, Slack and IBM watsonx for its own transformation journey to create a 360-degree customer experience. IBM’s client service and sales organisations can have a holistic view into the client journey.

Teams all over the world collaborate and work together in one platform to provide fast, data-driven engagement that meets the customers where they are. IBM used Salesforce’s open API architecture to infuse IBM Watson Assistant into Salesforce Customer 360.

“Companies are embarking on a transformative journey fueled by generative AI,” says Steve Corfield, executive vice-president and GM, Global Alliances and Channels at Salesforce. “Salesforce partners like IBM Consulting play an important role in helping businesses use Salesforce’s AI, data and CRM technologies to connect with their customers on a new level.

“Bringing Salesforce and IBM innovations together will help transform the way companies deliver personalised, engaging experiences,” Corfield adds.