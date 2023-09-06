Intermediate SQL DBA with BI – Western Cape Bellville

My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for an Intermediate SQL DBA with BI to join them on an independent contract basis
IT / Finance
The DBA will also do monitoring, maintenance and operational support of SQL BI environment and deployments of SSIS, SSRS, PBI, SSAS in various environments. The DBA will support and further enhance ETL, Reporting and Analysis processes as required for the Client’s IDP. The Client’s (IDP) Internal Data Platform comprises of centralizing Data Consumption, Capacity Management and Billing in regard to Client Services.
Responsibilities
- Implementation of New Databases in line with design, including installation of DBMS
- Assistance with database design together with Client
- Design of supporting functions to ensure a functioning database (e.g. backup, replication, patching)
- Design of supporting processes to ensure a functioning database (e.g. user access, performance monitoring
- Response to analysis of Incidents of database
- Perform patching of database
- Troubleshooting of incidents and events up to second level
- Escalation of performance, security or availability issues
- Engage database vendor on troubleshooting urgent or complex incidents or events and troubleshoot till resolution
- Responsible for the definition, creation and maintenance of Client application database structures
- Analyze, test, and implement physical database designs supporting business applications.
- Ensure data recoverability, database availability, data integrity, agreed level of performance and capacity planning for physical databases.
- Research on latest practices related to the deployment and support of DBMS
- Ensure maintenance plans and documentation are in place, re-visited and updated at least once quarterly or after changes impacting the application area.
- DBA performance enhancements
- Process enhancements and improvements in supporting the database
- Assist overall troubleshooting and incident resolution on group wide outages.
- Ensure documentation of database design and work practices (e.g. DR design, database design, installation instruction)
- Reference best practices of DBMS reference documentation
- Establish and execute policies to ensure data in database conform to Regulations and relevant company policies and the maintenance of data (including data deletion)
- Create database scripts to assist in the operation of the database
- Troubleshoot Security administration components including LDAP and Kerberos
- User and security administration on the DBMS
- Create and change users, assign and remove role assignments, perform password resets, lock and unlock accounts.
- Create and change security roles by adding and removing relevant permissions
- Create, change and troubleshoot analytical privileges (data dependent authorizations)
- Troubleshoot security issues
- Log reviews and ongoing reviews of user privileges to databases
- Design and execute process required to promote code and structures between databases in line with SLDC and company policies
- Create design and execute instructions for refresh of data in Dev and QA databases
- Design, and set up of monitoring tools of the DBMS
- Support application development teams in choosing and configuring database correctly in support of application performance and security
- Support the Application Development Life Cycle and development approaches like Agile
- Complete Jira development requests for SSIS SSRS SSAS PBI processes where required in the (IDP) Internal Data Platform with regards to Data Consumption, Capacity management and Billing pipelines.
- Handle incident and support request with regards to SSIS SSRS SSAS PBI in the various environments.
- Deploy via change management processes, changes to SSIS SSRS SSAS PBI environments for our clients.
Experience
- MS SQL
- Working knowledge of SQL Server, Sound working knowledge of the operating system SQL reside on and SQL’s usage of underlying infrastructure.
- Knowledge of general database concepts
- Understanding up to SQL Server 2017
- Working knowledge and understanding of SQL2012 to 2019
- Working knowledge and sound understanding of all available products, services and resources in the SQL Server suite of products
- Knowledge to advise and execute on integration to the MS SQL environment including REST, SOAP, ODBC, JDBC, ODBO and other MSSQL supported connectors.
- MS Business Intelligence
- GIT: Knowledge of code repositories and code management and their integration into IDE such as Visual Studio 2019
- Visual Studio IDE knowledge in regard to BI toolsets (SSIS, SSRS, Database Projects)
- SSIS: Support and develop project or package model ELT processes. Deploy to SSISDBCatalog and environments.
- SSRS: Support and develop SSRS paginated reports with parametrization and integrate with stored procedures.
- SSAS: Support and develop tabular or dimensional models and deploy these models to environments.
- PBI: Support and develop PBI Models and deploy to various environments.
- Database Administration certification
- IT Data Analysis
- Database Knowledge
- Database Security
- Project Coordination
- Risk Management
- SQL Business Intelligence Development (SSIS, SSRS, SSAS, PBI)
- Visual Studio
- Git
- Organizational Savvy
- Plans and Aligns
- Decision Quality
- Optimizes Work Processes
- Good Time Management
