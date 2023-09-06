Junior DBA – Western Cape Bellville

My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for a Junior DBA to join them on an independent contract basis
Responsibilities
- Ongoing maintenance tasks to ensure database system is available
- Ongoing maintenance tasks to ensure database system is secure
- Ongoing maintenance tasks to ensure database performance
- Review and tracking of database performance
- Review and tracking of ongoing suspicious transactions on database
- Review and tracking of health of underlying operating system
- Response to analysis of Incidents of database
- Perform patching of database
- Escalation of performance, security, or availability issues
- Deployment of add-ons, plug-ins or enhancements as allowed on the platforms
- User and security administration on the DBMS
- Create and change users, assign and remove role assignments, perform password resets, lock, and unlock accounts
- Create and change security roles by adding and removing relevant permissions
- Create, change, and troubleshoot analytical privileges (data dependent authorizations)
- Troubleshoot security issues
- Ensure backups of DBMS or databases take place in line with design
- Ensure replication of DBMS or databases take place in line with design
- Ensure restore of DBMS or databases are actioned in line with design and policy
- Log urgent or complex events or incidents with Database provider ensuring necessary supporting information is available
- Ensure data in database conform to Regulations and relevant company policies and the maintenance of data (including data deletion)
- Execute process required to promote code and structures between databases in line with SLDC and company policies
- Execute refresh of data in Dev and QA databases in line with guidelines
- Ensure monitoring tools of the DBMS active
Experience
- Working knowledge of SQL Server, Sound working knowledge of the operating system SQL reside on and SQL’s usage of underlying infrastructure
- Knowledge of general database concepts
- Understanding up to SQL Server 2017
- Working knowledge and understanding of SQL2012 to 2019
- Working knowledge and sound understanding of all available products, services, and resources in the SQL Server suite of products
- Knowledge to advise and execute on integration to the MS SQL environment including REST, SOAP, ODBC, JDBC, ODBO and other MSSQL supported connectors
- Degree or Diploma or Database Administration certification
- IT Data Analysis
- Database Knowledge
- Database Security
- Project Coordination
- Risk Management
- Interpersonal Savvy
- Decision Quality
- Plans and Aligns
- Optimizes Work Processes
- Cultivates Innovation
- Customer Focus
- Drives Results
- Collaborates
- Being Resilient
