My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for a Junior DBA to join them on an independent contract basis

Responsibilities

Ongoing maintenance tasks to ensure database system is available

Ongoing maintenance tasks to ensure database system is secure

Ongoing maintenance tasks to ensure database performance

Review and tracking of database performance

Review and tracking of ongoing suspicious transactions on database

Review and tracking of health of underlying operating system

Response to analysis of Incidents of database

Perform patching of database

Escalation of performance, security, or availability issues

Deployment of add-ons, plug-ins or enhancements as allowed on the platforms

User and security administration on the DBMS

Create and change users, assign and remove role assignments, perform password resets, lock, and unlock accounts

Create and change security roles by adding and removing relevant permissions

Create, change, and troubleshoot analytical privileges (data dependent authorizations)

Troubleshoot security issues

Ensure backups of DBMS or databases take place in line with design

Ensure replication of DBMS or databases take place in line with design

Ensure restore of DBMS or databases are actioned in line with design and policy

Log urgent or complex events or incidents with Database provider ensuring necessary supporting information is available

Ensure data in database conform to Regulations and relevant company policies and the maintenance of data (including data deletion)

Execute process required to promote code and structures between databases in line with SLDC and company policies

Execute refresh of data in Dev and QA databases in line with guidelines

Ensure monitoring tools of the DBMS active

Experience

Working knowledge of SQL Server, Sound working knowledge of the operating system SQL reside on and SQL’s usage of underlying infrastructure

Knowledge of general database concepts

Understanding up to SQL Server 2017

Working knowledge and understanding of SQL2012 to 2019

Working knowledge and sound understanding of all available products, services, and resources in the SQL Server suite of products

Knowledge to advise and execute on integration to the MS SQL environment including REST, SOAP, ODBC, JDBC, ODBO and other MSSQL supported connectors

Degree or Diploma or Database Administration certification

