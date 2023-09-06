Junior DBA

My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for a Junior DBA to join them on an independent contract basis

IT / Finance

Responsibilities

  • Ongoing maintenance tasks to ensure database system is available
  • Ongoing maintenance tasks to ensure database system is secure
  • Ongoing maintenance tasks to ensure database performance
  • Review and tracking of database performance
  • Review and tracking of ongoing suspicious transactions on database
  • Review and tracking of health of underlying operating system
  • Response to analysis of Incidents of database
  • Perform patching of database
  • Escalation of performance, security, or availability issues
  • Deployment of add-ons, plug-ins or enhancements as allowed on the platforms
  • User and security administration on the DBMS
  • Create and change users, assign and remove role assignments, perform password resets, lock, and unlock accounts
  • Create and change security roles by adding and removing relevant permissions
  • Create, change, and troubleshoot analytical privileges (data dependent authorizations)
  • Troubleshoot security issues
  • Ensure backups of DBMS or databases take place in line with design
  • Ensure replication of DBMS or databases take place in line with design
  • Ensure restore of DBMS or databases are actioned in line with design and policy
  • Log urgent or complex events or incidents with Database provider ensuring necessary supporting information is available
  • Ensure data in database conform to Regulations and relevant company policies and the maintenance of data (including data deletion)
  • Execute process required to promote code and structures between databases in line with SLDC and company policies
  • Execute refresh of data in Dev and QA databases in line with guidelines
  • Ensure monitoring tools of the DBMS active

Experience

  • Working knowledge of SQL Server, Sound working knowledge of the operating system SQL reside on and SQL’s usage of underlying infrastructure
  • Knowledge of general database concepts
  • Understanding up to SQL Server 2017
  • Working knowledge and understanding of SQL2012 to 2019
  • Working knowledge and sound understanding of all available products, services, and resources in the SQL Server suite of products
  • Knowledge to advise and execute on integration to the MS SQL environment including REST, SOAP, ODBC, JDBC, ODBO and other MSSQL supported connectors
  • Degree or Diploma or Database Administration certification
  • IT Data Analysis
  • Database Knowledge
  • Database Security
  • Project Coordination
  • Risk Management
  • Interpersonal Savvy
  • Decision Quality
  • Plans and Aligns
  • Optimizes Work Processes
  • Cultivates Innovation
  • Customer Focus
  • Drives Results
  • Collaborates
  • Being Resilient

Desired Skills:

  • SQL Server
  • SDLC
  • REST
  • SOAP
  • ODBC

