Kaspersky appoints new GM for Africa

Kaspersky has announced the appointment of Andrew Voges as the new GM for Africa.

Given the rapidly evolving digital landscape, the rise in ransomware attacks and the need for protection of IT assets on the continent, Voges’ immediate objectives will be to accelerate growth in the enterprise segment, consolidate Kaspersky’s channel presence, formulate strategies to onboard more partners and customers within the B2B framework, and strengthen customer satisfaction.

“Africa offers untapped potential. Kaspersky has demonstrated strong performance in Africa in 2022: there was a 16% increase in B2B sales in the region,” says Voges. “My vision as GM is to foster unparalleled customer satisfaction and carve out a resilient ecosystem here. Our focus will be on strengthening our technical infrastructure and intensifying our partnerships to make Kaspersky’s world-class security solutions more accessible in Africa.

“Another priority will be to implement Kaspersky’s Cyber Immune approach to protect organisations, including those in critical sectors, even more effectively. Being part of a pioneering cybersecurity company like Kaspersky, committed to global cyber safety, is an honour.”

Kirill Astrakhan, executive vice-president: corporate business at Kaspersky, says: “Africa is a strategic region for us, and Kaspersky has been growing here for almost 15 years. Andrew’s extensive experience and understanding of the local market make him the perfect fit for the regional GM role as we plan to further strengthen our position in Africa, reach out to new clients and partners, increase our sales and share. His insights will be instrumental in helping us to further develop our enterprise market presence and initiate fresh avenues of business growth. We wish Andrew the best of luck in his new position.”