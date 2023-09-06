Lead Java Developer – Western Cape Cape Town

Role Purpose:
The incumbent will be responsible for leading the ongoing support of production applications and the development of increments as required by the product backlog. Although initial focus will be on the bespoke java B2B data sharing platform, focus will extend to the AWS platform integrated to the company Core Insurance Platform. As a growth opportunity, the incumbent will actively participate in the adoption of cloud technologies in the business-as-usual environment.
Qualifications and Experience
- Relevant Tertiary IT qualification and/or qualification through experience
- Minimum of 5-8 years’ IT development experience across the systems development lifecycle
Solid experience in:
Languages:
- Java, JPA, JTA, JMS
- React, HTML (advantageous)
- Demonstrable technical leadership experience
- Frameworks: Camel, Hibernate, Spring, Maven, Web-service SOAP, REST
- Object oriented development
- Agile SCRUM methodology
- Technical tools: ActiveMQ, Bamboo, Bitbucket, Jira
Additional experience in:
- SQL Server
- Grafana, Splunk
Advantageous experience:
- Short-Term Insurer or Financial Services Provider
- Cloud technologies: AWS Cloud
Responsibilities:
- Drive adherence to defined software development lifecycles and best practice (including code standards, code reviews, source control, unit testing, etc.)
- Configure and develop B2B integration applications that meet business requirements (security, reliability, complex data and process transformations, control mechanisms with business-facing dashboards etc.)
- Lead operational support during disaster recovery, patching, security vulnerability, production releases and incident management.
- Motivate and mentor junior developers.
- Define solutions in conjunction with Solution Architect and the SCRUM team, in consultation with internal and external integration teams.
- Continuous improvement of the team processes, quality of deliverables and technical standards
- Provide estimates on development efforts required for sprint planning.
- Continuously optimize the integration platform, including moving to containerization and other cloud technologies
Competencies
- Problem solving
- Team engagement and collaboration
- Stakeholder management
- Results driven.
- Motivation
- Time and stress management
- Ownership and accountability
- Foster diversity
Desired Skills:
- java
- developer
- lead