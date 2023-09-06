Master Data Specialist

Sep 6, 2023

Key Outputs

  • Incumbent needs to ensure that all urgent market requests are handled within 3 working days
  • Ensure that all non-Urgent request are handled and feedback given within 7 working days as per the Service Level Agreement

  • Ensure Material Group and Product Hierarchy is correctly selected according to UNSPSC classification scheme.

  • Ensure that correct valuation class is selected related to the Material groups.

  • Ensure that correct Unit of Measures are selected.

  • Incumbent needs to check each and every creation for accuracy and data standardization.(Vetting)

  • Incumbent must monitor and intervene if an end user is buying off-contract and advise the end users accordingly, especially with chemicals, PPE and Lifting tackle as this possess huge risk to the client.

  • Incumbent must also give Contracts team guidance on buying strategies and UOM selection while creating contracts materials and services

  • Adherence to Policy/Procedure, facilitate users to fill the forms and the Technical abbreviation Dictionary

Competencies and Experience:

  • Bachelor Degree in Supply Chain or Procurement
  • Knowledge of UNSPSC Standard
  • Technical Knowledge Exposure – working with Engineering Spares
  • Exposure to Vendor/Material/Service Masters and coding
  • Minimum of 3-5 years’ experience in an Inventory Management
  • SAP data structuring experience required – especially in the MM/PM/PSCM modules
  • Oil & Gas experience is an advantage.
  • 2-5+ years of prior business experience required, prior consulting experience at a professional services firm a plus
  • Must be able to structure system data into standard data formatting
  • Must have excellent communication skills to work with suppliers and internal stakeholders
  • Must be able to work under tight time constraints
  • Proven success in contributing to a team-oriented environment
  • Proven ability to work creatively and analytically in a problem-solving environment
  • Commitment to gaining exposure to multiple industries
  • Excellent data analysis skills and tool set knowledge
  • Strict adherence to a safety minded culture
  • Must be able to demonstrate analytical and problem-solving skills.
  • Proven ability to successfully thrive in an ambiguous environment and changing market conditions

Desired Skills:

  • SAP
  • Data Analysis

