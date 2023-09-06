Master Data Specialist

Key Outputs
- Incumbent needs to ensure that all urgent market requests are handled within 3 working days
- Ensure that all non-Urgent request are handled and feedback given within 7 working days as per the Service Level Agreement
-
Ensure Material Group and Product Hierarchy is correctly selected according to UNSPSC classification scheme.
-
Ensure that correct valuation class is selected related to the Material groups.
- Ensure that correct Unit of Measures are selected.
-
Incumbent needs to check each and every creation for accuracy and data standardization.(Vetting)
-
Incumbent must monitor and intervene if an end user is buying off-contract and advise the end users accordingly, especially with chemicals, PPE and Lifting tackle as this possess huge risk to the client.
-
Incumbent must also give Contracts team guidance on buying strategies and UOM selection while creating contracts materials and services
-
Adherence to Policy/Procedure, facilitate users to fill the forms and the Technical abbreviation Dictionary
Competencies and Experience:
- Bachelor Degree in Supply Chain or Procurement
- Knowledge of UNSPSC Standard
- Technical Knowledge Exposure – working with Engineering Spares
- Exposure to Vendor/Material/Service Masters and coding
- Minimum of 3-5 years’ experience in an Inventory Management
- SAP data structuring experience required – especially in the MM/PM/PSCM modules
- Oil & Gas experience is an advantage.
- 2-5+ years of prior business experience required, prior consulting experience at a professional services firm a plus
- Must be able to structure system data into standard data formatting
- Must have excellent communication skills to work with suppliers and internal stakeholders
- Must be able to work under tight time constraints
- Proven success in contributing to a team-oriented environment
- Proven ability to work creatively and analytically in a problem-solving environment
- Commitment to gaining exposure to multiple industries
- Excellent data analysis skills and tool set knowledge
- Strict adherence to a safety minded culture
- Must be able to demonstrate analytical and problem-solving skills.
- Proven ability to successfully thrive in an ambiguous environment and changing market conditions
Desired Skills:
- SAP
- Data Analysis