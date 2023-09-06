Master Data Specialist – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Key Outputs

Incumbent needs to ensure that all urgent market requests are handled within 3 working days

Ensure that all non-Urgent request are handled and feedback given within 7 working days as per the Service Level Agreement

Ensure Material Group and Product Hierarchy is correctly selected according to UNSPSC classification scheme.

Ensure that correct valuation class is selected related to the Material groups.

Ensure that correct Unit of Measures are selected.

Incumbent needs to check each and every creation for accuracy and data standardization.(Vetting)

Incumbent must monitor and intervene if an end user is buying off-contract and advise the end users accordingly, especially with chemicals, PPE and Lifting tackle as this possess huge risk to the client.

Incumbent must also give Contracts team guidance on buying strategies and UOM selection while creating contracts materials and services