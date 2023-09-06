.Net/C# Developer

Sep 6, 2023

Only SA Citizens
 We are seeking an Intermediate .NET Developer with a strong background in .NET Core, C#, and Angular. The ideal candidate will have a minimum of 7 years of experience in software development, with a focus on .NET technologies. We’re particularly interested in individuals who have Microsoft Certifications in Azure and Azure DevOps.


Key Qualifications: any of the following certification are applicable.

  • AZ-104 – Azure Administrator Associate
  • AZ-204 – Azure Developer Associate
  • AZ-305 – Azure Solutions Architect Expert
  • AZ-400 – Azure DevOps Engineer Expert

Programming Skills:

  • Minimum 8 years of experience in software development, with a focus on .NET technologies.
  • Proficiency in .NET Core and C# programming.
  • Experience in developing applications using Angular.
  • Strong skills in HTML, CSS, and JavaScript. TypeScript experience is a bonus.

Cloud and DevOps Skills:

  • Proficiency with Cloud Development on Microsoft Azure.
  • Microsoft Certifications in Azure and Azure DevOps.
  • Experience with Docker and Kubernetes for containerization and orchestration.
  • Knowledge of Continuous Integration/Continuous Deployment (CI/CD) principles, with experience in tools like Jenkins, Azure DevOps, or GitHub Actions.

Database and Other Skills:

  • Proficiency with SQL Server database operations, including designing, querying, and optimizing databases.
  • Solid understanding of Agile methodologies, with experience in Scrum.
  • Experience with Git for version control, including branching and merging strategies.
  • Experience with Identity services, such as OAuth, OpenID Connect, or Azure Active Directory.
  • Experience with unit testing frameworks, such as NUnit, xUnit, or MSTest.
  • Good understanding of Computer Networking principles.

Responsibilities:

Development:

  • Design, develop, and maintain the DocFusion Enterprise product offering using .NET Core, C#, and Angular.
  • Develop and maintain front-end code using .NET Core, Angular, HTML, CSS, JavaScript, and TypeScript.

Cloud and DevOps:

  • Implement scalable and secure cloud solutions using Azure services such as Azure Functions, Azure Key Vaults, Azure App Services, Azure SQL Database, etc.
  • Use Docker and Kubernetes to manage application deployment and scaling. Azure Container Services Experience is a bonus.
  • Implement and manage Identity services for secure authentication and authorization.
  • Implement CI/CD pipelines, automating build and deployment processes to improve software delivery speed and quality.

Collaboration and Other Duties:

  • Participate in Agile development processes, including planning, estimation, and retrospectives.
  • Collaborate with QA team to ensure software quality and with Documentation team to ensure accurate and comprehensive product documentation.
  • Write unit tests to ensure code quality and functionality.

Preferred Skills:

  • Experience with specific Microsoft technologies (e.g., Blazor, Xamarin).
  • Knowledge of test-driven development (TDD) and specific automated testing frameworks.
  • Familiarity with microservices architecture.
  • Understanding of specific software design patterns and principles.
  • Excellent problem-solving skills and attention to detail.
  • Strong communication skills, with the ability to work effectively in a team environment.

Education:

  • Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or a related field, or equivalent work experience.

Desired Skills:

  • .Net
  • C#
  • Web API
  • Angular

