Network Technologist (Contract)

Role Purpose:

As a Network Technologist, you will be responsible for the technical aspects of networking and security at our office. You’ll design and implement network infrastructure for both wired and wireless networks. You will work with IT professionals to determine appropriate solutions for any issues that arise within the company’s facilities.

Qualifications

Tertiary qualifications in Computer Science and/or Software Engineering and/or Information Systems and/or Information Technology and/or related technical certification in Information networks

Minimum of 3 years’ experience as a Network Technologist

Good written and verbal communication skills

Requirements

Designing and installing computer networks, connections, and cabling

Troubleshooting system failures and identifying roadblocks in the networks

Fixing problems in LAN infrastructure and testing and configuring software

Maintaining and repairing hardware including peripheral devices

Evaluating network performance to improve the network.

Scheduling upgrades and maintenance without interrupting business workflows.

Providing technical direction and giving training to coworkers about network systems

Working with vendors to get needed to get needed equipment for the network systems.

Desired Skills:

network

engineer

lan

wan

