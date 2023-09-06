Project Manager IT

Our client based in Centurion is looking for an Intermediate Project Manager to be on a 12 months renewable contract
Rate- R400 per hour
Responsibilities
- Lead the delivery of complex solutions that support the strategic objectives of the business unit.
- Facilitate and support agile transformation teams across the delivery team.
- Promote collaboration and ensure consistent application of lean and agile best practises, and drive continuous improvement.
- Prepare and facilitate the daily scrums, sprint reviews, planning and retrospectives.
- Facilitate the removal of impediments by finding the relevant parties to remove the impediments.
- Ensure the Scrum process runs efficiently and standards are adhered to.
- Ensure the team is focused, monitor and manage the sprint timelines.
- Guides the team and ensure the agile practises and principles are adhered to in delivering high quality products and services.
- Manage the internal and external stakeholders throughout the execution of the project lifecycle.
- Regularly review and revise the project schedule with senior management and the project team.
- Provide continuous feedback to the relevant stakeholders.
Experience
- Minimum 5 years’ experience as a Scrum Master or Project Manager.
- Solid understanding and experience of the agile principles.
- Solid understanding of the software development life cycle.
- Knowledge of story splitting, estimation, velocity, retrospection and other Scrum techniques.
- Ability to understand technical issue at a high level.
- Attention to detail, high ownership and responsibility.
- Conflict management and relationship building skills.
- Excellent facilitation, written and verbal communication skills.
- Previous experience within the Telecommunications industry an added advantage.
- Certification as a Scrum Master desirable
Email updated CV to [Email Address Removed]
Desired Skills:
- Project Management
- Scrum Master
- Prince2
- PMBOK
- PMP
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma