Project Manager IT

Sep 6, 2023

Our client based in Centurion is looking for an Intermediate Project Manager to be on a 12 months renewable contract
Rate- R400 per hour

Responsibilities

  • Lead the delivery of complex solutions that support the strategic objectives of the business unit.
  • Facilitate and support agile transformation teams across the delivery team.
  • Promote collaboration and ensure consistent application of lean and agile best practises, and drive continuous improvement.
  • Prepare and facilitate the daily scrums, sprint reviews, planning and retrospectives.
  • Facilitate the removal of impediments by finding the relevant parties to remove the impediments.
  • Ensure the Scrum process runs efficiently and standards are adhered to.
  • Ensure the team is focused, monitor and manage the sprint timelines.
  • Guides the team and ensure the agile practises and principles are adhered to in delivering high quality products and services.
  • Manage the internal and external stakeholders throughout the execution of the project lifecycle.
  • Regularly review and revise the project schedule with senior management and the project team.
  • Provide continuous feedback to the relevant stakeholders.

Experience

  • Minimum 5 years’ experience as a Scrum Master or Project Manager.
  • Solid understanding and experience of the agile principles.
  • Solid understanding of the software development life cycle.
  • Knowledge of story splitting, estimation, velocity, retrospection and other Scrum techniques.
  • Ability to understand technical issue at a high level.
  • Attention to detail, high ownership and responsibility.
  • Conflict management and relationship building skills.
  • Excellent facilitation, written and verbal communication skills.
  • Previous experience within the Telecommunications industry an added advantage.
  • Certification as a Scrum Master desirable

Desired Skills:

  • Project Management
  • Scrum Master
  • Prince2
  • PMBOK
  • PMP

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

