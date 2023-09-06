Senior Business Analyst – Gauteng Johannesburg

Position with company who are market leaders in their field of expertise – as well as award winners for their software.

The purpose of the role:

We are looking for a vibrant, analytical and innovative individual, who can not only think on

their feet but who also has a strong background in the Fintech space to join us in our mission

of reducing fraud and increasing the cashflow of our customers.

Position with an award winning company who are market leaders in their field of expertise – award winners for their exceptional and groundbreaking software.

Requirements:



Bachelor’s Degree in Business or related field

Minimum of 5 years of experience in Business Analysis or a related field

5 Years Fintech Experience

Experience following an agile methodology

Tools Experience JIRA, Confluence, draw io, miro Canva

Exceptional analytical and conceptual thinking skills

Responsibilities:

Create detailed requirement documentation, user stories, and process flows.

Facilitate workshops and meetings to gather feedback, resolve conflicts, and make informed decisions.

Foster a collaborative and high performing team environment, promoting transparency, trust, and open communication.

Assist in removing any impediments or roadblocks that may hinder the team’s progress.

Support the development team in achieving their goals, providing guidance on best practices and Agile principles.

Facilitate regular retrospectives to identify areas for process improvement, communication enhancement, and team dynamics.

Encourage a culture of learning, adaptability, and innovation within the team.

Collaborate with stakeholders to elicit, document, and

prioritise requirements, user stories, and acceptance criteria.

Conduct interviews, workshops, and research to understand business processes and identify improvement opportunities.

Analyse and prioritise requirements, ensuring they are clear, concise, and aligned with business goals.

