Position with an award winning company who are market leaders in their field of expertise – award winners for their exceptional and groundbreaking software.
About the position:
Data Analyst that is a self-starter, comfortable with ambiguity, analytical, highly mathematical, and detail-oriented person to conduct full lifecycle analysis that include requirements, activities, and design.
Senior Data Analyst
Fintech | Software Solutions
- BS in Mathematics, Economics, Computer Science, Information Management or Statistics
- A minimum of 3 years’ experience as a Data Analyst or Business Data Analyst
- Previous experience from Transactional / Payment background essential. Financial services i.e. Insurance or Fintech
- Data models, database design development, data mining and segmentation techniques
- Experience with reporting packages (Business Objects etc), databases (SQL, Postgres SQL, etc)
- Knowledge of the ETL process and BI tools
- Ability to collect, organise, analyse, and disseminate significant amounts of information with attention to detail and accuracy
- Exceptional / Advanced skill on Excel
Responsibilities:
- Interpret data, analyse results using statistical techniques, and provide ongoing reports.
- Increase company revenue by maximizing on collections.
- Develop and implement databases, data collection systems, data analytics and other strategies that optimize statistical efficiency and quality.
- Acquire data from primary or secondary data sources and maintain databases/data systems.
- Identify, analyse, and interpret trends or patterns in complex data sets.
- Review current reports and or SQL code to improve on reporting outputs.
- Work with management to prioritise business and information needs.
- Locate and define new process improvement opportunities.
- Writing SQL queries to verify the completeness and integrity of data.
- Executing data compilation, data conversion, data cleaning, and string manipulation
- Develop customized reports from databases to extract and collect data.
- Interpret data and analyse results using statistical techniques.
- Generate metrics and develop actionable recommendations.
- Present data in a way that is most meaningful and readily accessible to the business.
- Collaborate with end users to gather report requirements and ensure proper testing and validation
Desired Skills:
- Data Models
- Excel
- SQL
- Data Mining
- ETL
- Business Objects