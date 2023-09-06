Senior Data Analyst – Gauteng Johannesburg

Position with an award winning company who are market leaders in their field of expertise – award winners for their exceptional and groundbreaking software.

About the position:

Data Analyst that is a self-starter, comfortable with ambiguity, analytical, highly mathematical, and detail-oriented person to conduct full lifecycle analysis that include requirements, activities, and design.

Senior Data Analyst

Fintech | Software Solutions

BS in Mathematics, Economics, Computer Science, Information Management or Statistics

A minimum of 3 years’ experience as a Data Analyst or Business Data Analyst

Previous experience from Transactional / Payment background essential. Financial services i.e. Insurance or Fintech

Data models, database design development, data mining and segmentation techniques

Experience with reporting packages (Business Objects etc), databases (SQL, Postgres SQL, etc)

Knowledge of the ETL process and BI tools

Ability to collect, organise, analyse, and disseminate significant amounts of information with attention to detail and accuracy

Exceptional / Advanced skill on Excel

Responsibilities:

Interpret data, analyse results using statistical techniques, and provide ongoing reports.

Increase company revenue by maximizing on collections.

Develop and implement databases, data collection systems, data analytics and other strategies that optimize statistical efficiency and quality.

Acquire data from primary or secondary data sources and maintain databases/data systems.

Identify, analyse, and interpret trends or patterns in complex data sets.

Review current reports and or SQL code to improve on reporting outputs.

Work with management to prioritise business and information needs.

Locate and define new process improvement opportunities.

Writing SQL queries to verify the completeness and integrity of data.

Executing data compilation, data conversion, data cleaning, and string manipulation

Develop customized reports from databases to extract and collect data.

Interpret data and analyse results using statistical techniques.

Generate metrics and develop actionable recommendations.

Present data in a way that is most meaningful and readily accessible to the business.

Collaborate with end users to gather report requirements and ensure proper testing and validation

