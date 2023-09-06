Senior Database Administrator at M&M Consulting – Gauteng Woodmead

Sep 6, 2023

Roles and Responsibilities:

  • Database Administration
  • Provide administration of database systems including installation, upgrades, configuration, migration, consolidation, monitoring, tuning, and maintenance
  • Testing new versions of the database management system (DBMS)
  • Set up, maintain reporting and data integration processes using SSRS, SSIS and SSAS
  • Set and administer standards for overall organization’s SQL Server relational database structure / architecture
  • Oversee all data generated, monitor server transaction speeds, and look for any service degradation in speeds due to SQL fragmentation or lack on maintenance
  • Oversee all SQL instances and databases
  • Patching and updating Software
  • Implement database backup, disaster recovery and high-availability solutions
  • Ensure the companies records are archived and secure and keep the companies database maintenance plan intact with the company records
  • Maintain data standards, including adherence to the Data Protection Act
  • Write database documentation, including data standards, procedures and definitions for the data dictionary (metadata)
  • Implement and maintain a working high availability environment with all SQL instances
  • Database Reporting / dashboards / Build and maintain the company dashboards
  • Ensure all company reports are accurate and running
  • Develop custom database objects (T-SQL scripts, stored procedures, tables, views, functions)

Desired Skills:

  • 5+ years in database administration
  • Windows Server 2016 upwards
  • SQL 2014
  • disk configuration
  • Microsoft SSRS
  • SSIS
  • SSAS

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Database Design / Development / Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position