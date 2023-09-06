Senior Software Developer

Position with an award winning company who are market leaders in their field of expertise – award winners for their exceptional and groundbreaking software.
The purpose of the role:
Develop new software features and services according to specificationsSoftware developer
Fintech|SoftwareSolutions
REQUIREMENTS
- Matric with a Computer Science, Information Technology or related Degree or Diploma
- Exposure to the following technology: C#, Rest API (JSON), SQL, Docker, Angular, Flutter, Nodejs, PostgreSQL, and AWS
- Experience developing and maintaining software applications in the financial technology industry.
- 3 + years experience doing software development in above mentioned
DUTIES
- Develop new software features and services according to specifications
- Collaborate in various team activities such as daily stand up and code reviews
- Assist our support team with troubleshooting problems and take ownership of assigned tickets
Contact me at the detail below.
Thank you.
Theresa Steenkamp
Key Account Manager – Network Contracting Solutions
[Email Address Removed]
Desired Skills:
- C#
- Rest API (Json)
- SQL
- Angular
- Nodejs
- PostgreSQL
- AWS