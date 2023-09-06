Senior Software Developer

Sep 6, 2023

Position with an award winning company who are market leaders in their field of expertise – award winners for their exceptional and groundbreaking software.

The purpose of the role:
Develop new software features and services according to specificationsSoftware developer
Fintech|SoftwareSolutions

REQUIREMENTS

  • Matric with a Computer Science, Information Technology or related Degree or Diploma
  • Exposure to the following technology: C#, Rest API (JSON), SQL, Docker, Angular, Flutter, Nodejs, PostgreSQL, and AWS
  • Experience developing and maintaining software applications in the financial technology industry.
  • 3 + years experience doing software development in above mentioned

DUTIES

  • Develop new software features and services according to specifications
  • Collaborate in various team activities such as daily stand up and code reviews
  • Assist our support team with troubleshooting problems and take ownership of assigned tickets

Contact me at the detail below.

Thank you.

Theresa Steenkamp
Key Account Manager – Network Contracting Solutions
[Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

  • C#
  • Rest API (Json)
  • SQL
  • Angular
  • Nodejs
  • PostgreSQL
  • AWS

