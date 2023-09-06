Senior Software Developer

Position with an award winning company who are market leaders in their field of expertise – award winners for their exceptional and groundbreaking software.

The purpose of the role:

Develop new software features and services according to specificationsSoftware developer

Fintech|SoftwareSolutions

REQUIREMENTS

Matric with a Computer Science, Information Technology or related Degree or Diploma

Exposure to the following technology: C#, Rest API (JSON), SQL, Docker, Angular, Flutter, Nodejs, PostgreSQL, and AWS

Experience developing and maintaining software applications in the financial technology industry .

. 3 + years experience doing software development in above mentioned

DUTIES

Develop new software features and services according to specifications

Collaborate in various team activities such as daily stand up and code reviews

Assist our support team with troubleshooting problems and take ownership of assigned tickets

Contact me at the detail below.

Thank you.

Theresa Steenkamp

Key Account Manager – Network Contracting Solutions

[Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

C#

Rest API (Json)

SQL

Angular

Nodejs

PostgreSQL

AWS

