Senior Software Developer

The Senior Software Developer is responsible for planning, execution, delivery, maintenance, and support throughout relevant projects.

Key Requirements

Minimum 7 years of experience as a C#, Net Core, Angular Developer.

Bachelor’s degree in information systems or computer Science

Must have the ability to define and solve problems.

Should have extensive knowledge of the following languages/Technologies: C#, MongoDB, Typescript, JavaScript, T- SQL, GIT, .Net Core, Angular, MVC Framework and SQL.

Be responsible for investigating causes for not attaining these goals and give feedback to management.

Planning, execution, delivery, maintenance, and support of a project through the entire project lifecycle within budget and on time.

Desired Skills:

C#

Typescript

SQL

Angular

Git

MongoDB

MVC

