Senior Software Developer at RecruiTech – Gauteng Johannesburg

A leading mobile solutions company is seeking a talented Senior Software Developer to join their team. The developer is required to develop, test, document and implement systems.

Responsibilities:

Design, develop and maintain web applications using C#, .NET as well as other technologies such as Blazor, JavaScript and Microsoft Azure

Work closely with the development manager, product owner and business analyst to formulate software solution ideas to solve customer needs

Write technical documentation when required

Assist in the implementation of new features and enhancement of existing software features

Assist in ensuring high performance, always online and scalability of the systems

Ensure a high standard of coding and application design

Improve and enhance the existing build and release management process by focusing on CI/CD best practices to ensure an agile approach to delivery

Continuously keep up to date with the latest DevOps tools and techniques

Automate and improve development and release cycles

Plan and estimate development efforts

Technical Knowledge and Skills:

5 years working experience as an application developer utilising various technology stack

Experience working in an agile development team

Azure DevOps to include a good understanding of Azure Pipelines, Repos and Artifacts or other equivalent DevOps tools

GIT

Minimum of 5 years recent working experience with:

NET

C#

SQL Server and working with large volumes of data

Restful and Soap API’s

HTML, CSS and JavaScript

Minimum of 2 years recent working experience with:

NET Core

Experience coding using Blazor web UI and Frontend Frameworks

At least 5 years of experience in database design

Experience working with Atlassian Jira

Please send your CV to [Email Address Removed] or for more information, contact us on [Phone Number Removed]; (VoIP) or [Phone Number Removed];.

In sending your CV, you confirm that you have read and understood our POPI Policy found on our website [URL Removed] Should you be unsuccessful for this particular position, you have no objection to us retaining your personal information in our database which you confirm is true, correct and up to date. Should a suitable opportunity arise, we will contact you and request your permission to submit your information.

Desired Skills:

CSS

HTML

Javascript

.NET Core

Git

C#

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position