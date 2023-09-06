Senior Software Developer – Western Cape Cape Town Region

The Senior Software Developer is responsible for planning, execution, delivery, maintenance, and support throughout relevant projects.
Key Requirements
- Minimum 7 years of experience as a C#, Net Core, Angular Developer.
- Bachelor’s degree in information systems or computer Science
- Must have the ability to define and solve problems.
- Should have extensive knowledge of the following languages/Technologies: C#, MongoDB, Typescript, JavaScript, T- SQL, GIT, .Net Core, Angular, MVC Framework and SQL.
- Be responsible for investigating causes for not attaining these goals and give feedback to management.
- Planning, execution, delivery, maintenance, and support of a project through the entire project lifecycle within budget and on time.
Should you meet the requirements for this position, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed]. You can also contact the IT team on [Phone Number Removed]; or visit our website at [URL Removed]
Desired Skills:
- C#
- Typescript
- SQL
- Angular
- Git
- MongoDB
- MVC