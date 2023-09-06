UI UX Designer

We are seeking a UX/UI Product Designer to join our team. The ideal candidate should have a passion for user-centered design, with an eye for detail and a willingness to work collaboratively with cross-functional teams across Vodacom Financial Services. As a Product Designer, you will play an integral role in developing our product design strategy, designing innovative user interfaces, and delivering exceptional user experiences that drive business goals.
Responsibilities:
- Collaborate with cross-functional teams to identify user needs, design goals, and product requirements.
- Develop user personas, user journeys, wireframes, and prototypes to inform design decisions and validate user flows.
- Design user interfaces and visual assets that align with brand guidelines and elevate the user experience.
- Conduct user research and usability testing to iterate and improve upon designs.
- Work closely with developers to ensure design fidelity and successful implementation.
- Stay up-to-date with industry trends and best practices in UX/UI design.
- Contribute to the development and maintenance of design systems, style guides, and design patterns.
Key Responsibilities
Must have technical / professional qualifications:
- Matric is essential
- 3 year Degree/Diploma in one or more of these disciplines :
- Interaction Design, Graphic Design, Industrial Design, Information Systems / Informatics, Human Computer Interaction or other related fields
- Certified Usability Analyst (CUA) or similar certification would be desirable, but not required.
- Masters in Psychology, Social Sciences advantageous
Minimum of 5 years industry experience essential in the following:
Desired Skills:
- Certified Usability Analyst
- Axure
- UX Design
- Zeplin
- Sketchup
- Figma
- Javascript
- User testing and research
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years