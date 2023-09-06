UI UX Designer – Gauteng Midrand

Sep 6, 2023

We are seeking a UX/UI Product Designer to join our team. The ideal candidate should have a passion for user-centered design, with an eye for detail and a willingness to work collaboratively with cross-functional teams across Vodacom Financial Services. As a Product Designer, you will play an integral role in developing our product design strategy, designing innovative user interfaces, and delivering exceptional user experiences that drive business goals.

Responsibilities:

  • Collaborate with cross-functional teams to identify user needs, design goals, and product requirements.
  • Develop user personas, user journeys, wireframes, and prototypes to inform design decisions and validate user flows.
  • Design user interfaces and visual assets that align with brand guidelines and elevate the user experience.
  • Conduct user research and usability testing to iterate and improve upon designs.
  • Work closely with developers to ensure design fidelity and successful implementation.
  • Stay up-to-date with industry trends and best practices in UX/UI design.
  • Contribute to the development and maintenance of design systems, style guides, and design patterns.

Key Responsibilities

Must have technical / professional qualifications:

  • Matric is essential
  • 3 year Degree/Diploma in one or more of these disciplines :
  • Interaction Design, Graphic Design, Industrial Design, Information Systems / Informatics, Human Computer Interaction or other related fields
  • Certified Usability Analyst (CUA) or similar certification would be desirable, but not required.
  • Masters in Psychology, Social Sciences advantageous

Minimum of 5 years industry experience essential in the following:

Desired Skills:

  • Certified Usability Analyst
  • Axure
  • UX Design
  • Zeplin
  • Sketchup
  • Figma
  • Javascript
  • User testing and research

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Learn more/Apply for this position