UI UX Designer – Gauteng Midrand

We are seeking a UX/UI Product Designer to join our team. The ideal candidate should have a passion for user-centered design, with an eye for detail and a willingness to work collaboratively with cross-functional teams across Vodacom Financial Services. As a Product Designer, you will play an integral role in developing our product design strategy, designing innovative user interfaces, and delivering exceptional user experiences that drive business goals.

Responsibilities:

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to identify user needs, design goals, and product requirements.

Develop user personas, user journeys, wireframes, and prototypes to inform design decisions and validate user flows.

Design user interfaces and visual assets that align with brand guidelines and elevate the user experience.

Conduct user research and usability testing to iterate and improve upon designs.

Work closely with developers to ensure design fidelity and successful implementation.

Stay up-to-date with industry trends and best practices in UX/UI design.

Contribute to the development and maintenance of design systems, style guides, and design patterns.

Key Responsibilities

Must have technical / professional qualifications:

Matric is essential

3 year Degree/Diploma in one or more of these disciplines :

Interaction Design, Graphic Design, Industrial Design, Information Systems / Informatics, Human Computer Interaction or other related fields

Certified Usability Analyst (CUA) or similar certification would be desirable, but not required.

Masters in Psychology, Social Sciences advantageous

Minimum of 5 years industry experience essential in the following:

Desired Skills:

Certified Usability Analyst

Axure

UX Design

Zeplin

Sketchup

Figma

Javascript

User testing and research

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Learn more/Apply for this position