UiPath Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

ENVIRONMENT:

Our client is currently looking for a UiPath Developer to join their innovative robotics and AI company. The ideal candidate will have a minimum of three years of experience in software development, aa BSc Software Engineering or relevant equivalent 3-year tertiary qualification, a strong background in transforming business processes into automated solutions using workflow, SOA Integration frameworks and techniques, and web frameworks such as Angular. Familiarity with C# 6/7, SQL, OO Principles, Design patterns, SOLID MVC, TDD, JavaScript, ALM tools such as Atlassian Git, XML, BPMN, and Agile methodologies such as Scrum or Kanban is also highly desirable. Knowledge of WCF and CleanCode is preferred, and expertise in UiPath is required (if no workflow experience).

DUTIES:

Technical Expertise:

Code, test and troubleshoot programs utilizing the appropriate hardware, database, and programming technology using prescribed tools, specifications, and coding standards.

Maintain and modify software solutions, make approved changes by amending workflows, develop detailed programming logic, and coding changes.

Develop and test software applications and enhancements (unit testing and SIT) and work with testing teams (UAT) to define test cases and obtain signoffs.

Analyse performance of applications and take action to correct deficiencies based on consultation with stakeholders after obtaining necessary approval.

Follow development and release management procedures, including documentation, CAB presentations and collaborating with operations team.

Confer with stakeholders to gain understanding of needed changes or modifications of existing applications.

Write and maintain software solution documentation including design, deployment, and release management, testing and support artefacts.

Maintain timesheets, tasks, and other project management inputs. Work with PMs on feasibility, estimation, actively manage risks etc.

Within the prescribed constraints and team methodology, able to independently complete a unit of work from analysis to delivery.

Work closely with operations to foster a Development and Operations culture.

Relationship Management:

Establish, manage, and maintain relationships with all stakeholders regarding ongoing projects in Engineering and development.

Oversee resolution of identified conflict and issues through with team and relevant stakeholders

Customer Service:

Maintain a high level of service to customers (internal and external) according to the service standards as set by the company.

Ensure all customers are treated fairly.

REQUIREMENTS:

Required Qualifications:

Matric

BSc Software Engineering or relevant equivalent 3-year tertiary qualification

Required Experience (relevant or in a similar role):

At least 3 years in software development experience incl.

transforming business processes into automated solutions using workflow, SOA

Integration frameworks & techniques, Web frameworks e.g., Angular will be beneficial.

C# 6/7; SQL; OO Principles; Design patterns SOLID MVC; TDD; Java Script; ALM e.g., Atlassian

Git, XML, BPMN, Agile e.g., Scrum or Kanban

WCF, CleanCode

UiPath (required if no workflow)

Required Knowledge and Skills:

Understand and adapt to the Engineering methodologies which include Agile and Water/Scrum/Fall

Business management skills

Strong leadership abilities – decisive, influential, and inspirational.

Good communication including verbal and business writing skills.

Strong analytical skills.

Process driven in terms of planning and organising skills.

A combination of initiation, integration skills.

Aptitude and dedication to thrive in a dynamic and deadline-oriented environment.

Ability to work across business units with varying stakeholders.

ATTRIBUTES:

Passionate.

Self-motivator.

Interpersonal abilities.

Value and performance driven.

Systematic.

Process orientation.

Customer focus.

Results and action oriented.

Integrity & Tenacity.

COMMENTS:

