User Experience Designer (Contract) – Western Cape Cape Town

Role Purpose:
As a User Experience Designer, you will be responsible for designing user interfaces and experiences for web applications. You will create wireframes to define the functionality of a site or app, as well as ensuring that all screens are clear and easy to navigate. You should have experience in creating visual designs that are consistent with company branding; ideally you should also have design experience with print media such as brochures or advertisements.
Qualifications
- Tertiary qualification Information Design, communication design, multimedia design and/or a similar field
- Minimum of 5 years in:
- UI /UX and familiar with user centred design approach
- UI frameworks and wireframes e.g., Angular and UX software such as Sketch, Axure, In Vision
- Vision, Balsamiq and the like are required.
- Using front-end technologies such as HTML, Flash, JavaScript, and CSS
- Good writing skills (for documenting information architecture, interaction design, interface design, Navigation design, Visual design
- Creating graphic designs for web application and pages
Requirements
- Developing and maintaining design wireframes (basic mock-ups of applications) and specifications
- Collaborating with Designers and Developers to create user-friendly software.
- Defining interaction models, user task flows, and user interface (UI) specifications
- Research the latest visual design, UI, and interaction concepts, presentations layer technologies, digital best practices, and online trends, and provide recommendations for improvements.
- Establish and implement style guides and libraries to make current digital solutions more intuitive and user-friendly, and aesthetically pleasing to users.
Desired Skills:
- ux
- ui
- design