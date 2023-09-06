User Experience Designer (Contract)

Role Purpose:

As a User Experience Designer, you will be responsible for designing user interfaces and experiences for web applications. You will create wireframes to define the functionality of a site or app, as well as ensuring that all screens are clear and easy to navigate. You should have experience in creating visual designs that are consistent with company branding; ideally you should also have design experience with print media such as brochures or advertisements.

Qualifications

Tertiary qualification Information Design, communication design, multimedia design and/or a similar field

Minimum of 5 years in:

UI /UX and familiar with user centred design approach

UI frameworks and wireframes e.g., Angular and UX software such as Sketch, Axure, In Vision

Vision, Balsamiq and the like are required.

Using front-end technologies such as HTML, Flash, JavaScript, and CSS

Good writing skills (for documenting information architecture, interaction design, interface design, Navigation design, Visual design

Creating graphic designs for web application and pages

Requirements

Developing and maintaining design wireframes (basic mock-ups of applications) and specifications

Collaborating with Designers and Developers to create user-friendly software.

Defining interaction models, user task flows, and user interface (UI) specifications

Research the latest visual design, UI, and interaction concepts, presentations layer technologies, digital best practices, and online trends, and provide recommendations for improvements.

Establish and implement style guides and libraries to make current digital solutions more intuitive and user-friendly, and aesthetically pleasing to users.

Desired Skills:

ux

ui

design

