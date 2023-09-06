User Experience Designer (Contract)

Sep 6, 2023

Role Purpose:
As a User Experience Designer, you will be responsible for designing user interfaces and experiences for web applications. You will create wireframes to define the functionality of a site or app, as well as ensuring that all screens are clear and easy to navigate. You should have experience in creating visual designs that are consistent with company branding; ideally you should also have design experience with print media such as brochures or advertisements.
Qualifications

  • Tertiary qualification Information Design, communication design, multimedia design and/or a similar field
  • Minimum of 5 years in:
  • UI /UX and familiar with user centred design approach
  • UI frameworks and wireframes e.g., Angular and UX software such as Sketch, Axure, In Vision
  • Vision, Balsamiq and the like are required.
  • Using front-end technologies such as HTML, Flash, JavaScript, and CSS
  • Good writing skills (for documenting information architecture, interaction design, interface design, Navigation design, Visual design
  • Creating graphic designs for web application and pages

Requirements

  • Developing and maintaining design wireframes (basic mock-ups of applications) and specifications
  • Collaborating with Designers and Developers to create user-friendly software.
  • Defining interaction models, user task flows, and user interface (UI) specifications
  • Research the latest visual design, UI, and interaction concepts, presentations layer technologies, digital best practices, and online trends, and provide recommendations for improvements.
  • Establish and implement style guides and libraries to make current digital solutions more intuitive and user-friendly, and aesthetically pleasing to users.

Desired Skills:

  • ux
  • ui
  • design

Learn more/Apply for this position