Zoho celebrates 100m users

Zoho has announced that it is serving 100-million users across its more than 55 business applications – and believes it is the first bootstrapped SaaS company to reach this milestone.

This milestone comes on the heels of the company reaching $1-billion in annual revenue last year.

Zoho has steadily increased its traction from 1-million users in 2008 to 100-million 15 years later, with the last 50-million users added within the past five years.

The company has grown steadily and responsibly, without ever taking external funding.

“I want to thank all of our customers for trusting us with their business and helping us reach 100 million users worldwide,” says Sridhar Vembu, co-founder and CEO of Zoho. “This is an impressive milestone for any organisation, but it’s particularly sweet for us as a bootstrapped company that has never raised external capital.

“And we are not done yet. We have an impressive innovation pipeline covering the next 10 years, investing in deep technologies to serve billions of users around the world. We’re working towards it, and we want to thank all of you for your continued support.”