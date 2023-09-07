AMD powers Hitachi Astemo AI vehicle camera

Mobility supplier Hitachi Astemo has selected AMD adaptive computing technology to power its new, stereo-format, forward-looking camera for adaptive cruise control and autonomous emergency braking, improving the vision capabilities and helping to increase the safety of next-generation vehicles.

The AMD Automotive XA Zynq UltraScale+ multi-processor system-on-a-chip (MPSoC) provides both stereo and monocular image processing in the camera, enabling it to detect objects over 120 degrees — a 3-times wider angle than its previous-generation cameras — to enhance overall safety.

“The AMD Automotive XA Zynq UltraScale+ MPSoC is incredibly versatile and allows us to add multiple safety-critical features in our forward camera system,” says Makoto Kudo, deputy head of ECU solution business unit, Powertrain and Safety Systems Business Division at Hitachi Astemo.

“AMD high-performance, highly scalable, programmable silicon offers distinct benefits for the extremely complex image signal processing requirements of our forward camera system. The flexibility and capabilities of the Zynq UltraScale+ MPSoC platform and its ability to meet stringent functional safety requirements led us to work with AMD.”

Yousef Khalilollahi, corporate vice-president: APAC sales at AMD, adds: “Hitachi Astemo has clearly demonstrated its technological leadership with the development of this stereo forward camera that utilizes AMD adaptive computing technology.

“Increased safety and accident avoidance are key tenets to automotive technologies, and AMD is proud to offer the foundational technology in these camera systems.”

Camera systems are a critical part of autonomous driving and advanced driver-assistance systems in vehicles. Forward cameras play a key role in these systems, enabling vehicles to reliably detect objects and people.

The Hitachi Astemo system powered by AMD combines stereo camera image-processing algorithms with artificial intelligence to provide object detection that will also enable video-based driver-assistance systems.

As the pace of innovation continues to accelerate in the automotive industry, the need for high-performance compute, compute acceleration and graphics technologies is increasing. AMD offers a broad line of high-performance CPUs, GPUs, FPGAs and Adaptive SoCs.