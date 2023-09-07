Automation Engineer – Western Cape Cape Town Region

This is your opportunity to be part of the leading software house in the online gaming world. In our space, passionate, innovative and incredibly awesome teams create the best technology in the field, and each day is a chance to level up.

Defines well distributed functional and basic non-functional test scenarios that adhere to the desired test distribution to verify whether a complete software product functions and performs as expected.

Develop and optimise automated functional and basic non-functional, unit (T1), integration (T2), end-to-end (T3) and production post deployment (T4) tests, tools and artefacts, to support the test suite and ensure adequate coverage and comprehensive, quality testing of a product.

Solve engineering productivity problems through the use of improved technical abilities (tooling, frameworks, process improvements)

Identify and resolve missing quality checks and scenarios to improve overall software quality through manual exploratory testing, reviewing of functional and basic non-functional automated test results, test coverage as well as their functioning.

Experience in:

C#

.Net

Web API

Desired Skills:

C#

web API

.Net

automation tester

automation engineer

