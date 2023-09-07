Backend Developer

If you are a BackEnd Developer that is proficient in NodeJS our client is looking for you!

Key Requirements

Minimum 2-3 years of experience architecting and building complex applications.

Bachelor’s degree in Information systems or Computer Science

Deep understanding of web development

Experience build NodeJS API application (Preferably GraphQL)

PostgreSQL Databases, Serverless architecture

Frontend development experience (React preferably)

AWS Ecosystem (Lambda functions, Cognito, RDS, S3)

Any exposure to Python/Django also beneficial.

Desired Skills:

Nodejs

GraphQL

SQL

React

Python

