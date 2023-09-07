Backend Developer

Sep 7, 2023

If you are a BackEnd Developer that is proficient in NodeJS our client is looking for you!
Key Requirements

  • Minimum 2-3 years of experience architecting and building complex applications.
  • Bachelor’s degree in Information systems or Computer Science
  • Deep understanding of web development
  • Experience build NodeJS API application (Preferably GraphQL)
  • PostgreSQL Databases, Serverless architecture
  • Frontend development experience (React preferably)
  • AWS Ecosystem (Lambda functions, Cognito, RDS, S3)
  • Any exposure to Python/Django also beneficial.

Should you meet the requirements for this position, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed]. You can also contact the IT team on [Phone Number Removed]; or visit our website at [URL Removed] NOTE: When replying to the advert, also include the reference number in the subject line. Correspondence will only be conducted with short listed candidates. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

  • Nodejs
  • GraphQL
  • SQL
  • React
  • Python

Learn more/Apply for this position