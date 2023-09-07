Backend Developer – Western Cape Cape Town Region

If you are a BackEnd Developer that is proficient in NodeJS our client is looking for you!
Key Requirements
- Minimum 2-3 years of experience architecting and building complex applications.
- Bachelor’s degree in Information systems or Computer Science
- Deep understanding of web development
- Experience build NodeJS API application (Preferably GraphQL)
- PostgreSQL Databases, Serverless architecture
- Frontend development experience (React preferably)
- AWS Ecosystem (Lambda functions, Cognito, RDS, S3)
- Any exposure to Python/Django also beneficial.
Desired Skills:
- Nodejs
- GraphQL
- SQL
- React
- Python