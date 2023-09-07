BI Developer Team Lead (Power BI & Azure) (CPT Hybrid)

ENVIRONMENT:

A rapidly growing & dynamic provider of cutting-edge Data-centric Solutions seeks the technical expertise of a BI Developer Team Lead who will take a leading role across various client projects, to deliver end-to-end data management solutions. This might include site visits and direct interaction with clients to scope and design the overall solution architecture, followed by the development of the end-to-end product. You will develop various integrations with existing software solutions and ERP systems, data pipelines for ETL processes, data warehousing and database development, as well as complex Power BI data modelling and visualizations. The successful incumbent will require an Undergraduate Degree (or substantial progress towards one) with majors in IS / Math / Stats / Engineering or similar with 5 years’ Power BI with the ability to build complex reports, strong SQL experience, 5 years’ SSIS including the creation of complex ETL (Extract, Transform, Load) processes and experience with common tools such as Azure Data Factory & Azure SQL databases.

REQUIREMENTS:

Undergraduate Degree (or substantial progress towards one) with majors in IS / Math / Stats / Engineering or similar. Alternatively, at least 5 years work experience in a Business Intelligence role will be considered. A relevant Post-graduate Degree will be a strong plus.

5+ Years strong SQL experience (creation of stored procedures, functions, automation of jobs, performance tuning and optimization, RDBMS, error handling and logging, incremental data loading, change tracking etc.).

Minimum 5 years SSIS experience (creation of complex ETL (Extract, Transform, Load) processes, error handling, loading data from various data sources (flat files, xml), integration of new data into data warehouse, precedence constraints, parameterized connections, etc.).

Ability to build complex reports in Power BI.

Minimum of 5 years’ experience in Power BI (creation, implementation and maintenance of analytical dashboards and visualisations).

Advanced skills in MS Excel.

Be able to give accurate technical estimates.

Driving new solutions based on business requirements.

Strong communication skills, ability to mentor others.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

COMMENTS:

When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Apply here [URL Removed] OR e-mail a Word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference number of the job.

Desired Skills:

BI

Developer

Team

Learn more/Apply for this position