Business Analyst

Manage the implementation of business systems requirements

Understand business requirements in order to identify required systems development or refinement

Research current as-is processes and formulate proposed to-be processes for preparation of proposal

Consult with key stakeholders to determine the viability and efficacy of the proposed changes and revise proposal accordingly

Advise IT department of possible change in order to prepare for prioritising and resources

Manage or conduct JAD sessions with stakeholders to understand the business needs (gap analysis) and propose possible solutions where necessary

Prepare specification documentation in respect of solutions to be submitted to executive for approval prior to final sign off by stakeholders

Manage the development changes with IT (follow ups, report back etc.)

Assist with the definition and creation of test cases for use in testing of systems

Assist with the preparation of training material in respect of any new developments where necessary

Desired Skills:

manage tesing

development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

