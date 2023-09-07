Manage the implementation of business systems requirements
Understand business requirements in order to identify required systems development or refinement
Research current as-is processes and formulate proposed to-be processes for preparation of proposal
Consult with key stakeholders to determine the viability and efficacy of the proposed changes and revise proposal accordingly
Advise IT department of possible change in order to prepare for prioritising and resources
Manage or conduct JAD sessions with stakeholders to understand the business needs (gap analysis) and propose possible solutions where necessary
Prepare specification documentation in respect of solutions to be submitted to executive for approval prior to final sign off by stakeholders
Manage the development changes with IT (follow ups, report back etc.)
Assist with the definition and creation of test cases for use in testing of systems
Assist with the preparation of training material in respect of any new developments where necessary
Desired Skills:
- Business Analyst
- manage tesing
- development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree