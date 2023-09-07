Business Analyst

Sep 7, 2023

  • Under the direction of a supervisor, perform research and requirements gathering; process analysis;
  • investigation of existing functionality; gap analysis; participation in design of new functionality;
  • ensure functionality/products satisfy the client requirements.
  • Participate in project walkthroughs: business requirements gathering, design walkthrough, functional
  • test plans and implementation sessions.
  • Prepare details use case descriptions for the development team to implants the solutions key
  • functionality
  • Perform product testing to ensure product quality is maintained.
  • Contribute to the implementation of new products and communicate effectively between internal
  • and external stakeholders to ensure product satisfaction is maintained.
  • Provide user training
  • Build and maintain strong, long-lasting client relationships
  • Ensure the timely and successful delivery of our solutions according to customer needs and
  • objectives
  • Prepare SLA or other reports required on client account status
  • Provide first line support to SLA clients

Desired Skills:

  • Business Analyst
  • Global marketing
  • development

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

