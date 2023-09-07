- Under the direction of a supervisor, perform research and requirements gathering; process analysis;
- investigation of existing functionality; gap analysis; participation in design of new functionality;
- ensure functionality/products satisfy the client requirements.
- Participate in project walkthroughs: business requirements gathering, design walkthrough, functional
- test plans and implementation sessions.
- Prepare details use case descriptions for the development team to implants the solutions key
- functionality
- Perform product testing to ensure product quality is maintained.
- Contribute to the implementation of new products and communicate effectively between internal
- and external stakeholders to ensure product satisfaction is maintained.
- Provide user training
- Build and maintain strong, long-lasting client relationships
- Ensure the timely and successful delivery of our solutions according to customer needs and
- objectives
- Prepare SLA or other reports required on client account status
- Provide first line support to SLA clients
Desired Skills:
- Business Analyst
- Global marketing
- development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma