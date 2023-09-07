Business Analyst

We are looking for a Business Analyst for a company that is experience strong organic growth. The person will be the vital link between our Information Technology capacity and our business objectives by supporting and ensuring the successful completion of analytical, building, testing and deployment tasks of our software product’s features. We preferably need someone from automotive, parts, procurement or insurance.

Responsibilities:

Define configuration specifications and business analysis requirements

Perform quality assurance

Define reporting and alerting requirements

Own and develop relationship with partners, working with them to optimize and enhance our integration

Help design, document and maintain system processes

Report on common sources of technical issues or questions and make recommendations to product team

Communicate key insights and findings to product team

Constantly be on the lookout for ways to improve monitoring, discover issues and deliver better value to the customer

Requirements and skills:

Previous experiencein Business / Systems Analysis or Quality Assurance

Must have between 3 and 6 years’ experience

A degree in business or IT / Computer Science

Basic knowledge in generating process documentation

Strong written and verbal communication skills including technical writing skills

Desired Skills:

BA

Business Analyst

Business Process

Salesforce

Process Modelling

To-be process

Process Mapping

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

